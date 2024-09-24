Caleb Williams' Girlfriend Has Been Living Up To The No. 1 Overall Pick Hype

Caleb Williams' NFL career isn't off to the hottest start. The rookie quarterback and No. 1 pick in April's draft has led the Chicago Bears to a 1-2 record through his first three games.

While his numbers in his third start against the Indianapolis Colts were much better than his first two starts, Chicago still ended up losing the game. He's been taking criticism from all angles.

The same can't be said for his girlfriend Alina Thyregod. After stealing some of his spotlight on draft night when she emerged out of Williams' hotel alongside him, she has continued to perform at a high level.

While their quarterback hasn't stepped right in and saved the franchise, Bears fans have turned their attention toward the sideline where Thyregod has been doing her work.

The team's new No. 1 WAG has been dominant through her first games with one custom outfit after another. Thyregod's latest look, which she shared on TikTok, has gone viral.

Delivering like a top pick

Thyregod has obviously been studying her playbook. As a result, the lights haven't been too bright for her. Her video has 200k views on TikTok and a picture posted on Twitter has another 1.2 million.

Those are numbers you have to take notice of, especially from a rookie. She has what it takes to make in the National Football League even though she's lying low and has gone private on Instagram.

The sample size for Williams isn't big enough yet to determine if he's going to be a bust or the savior Bears fans were hoping for when he was drafted. Along with his 1-2 start, the Bears rookie signal-caller has completed just over 59% of his passes for 630 yards, two touchdowns, to go along with four interceptions.

Not ideal, but all isn't lost. If Caleb Williams ends up being a bust, fans will always have the viral moments with Alina Thyregod to look back on.