New Mystery Film's Twist Ending Will Shock Viewers

"Caddo Lake" is one of the boldest and most ambitious movies we've seen in a long time.

I've been pumped to watch the HBO film with Dylan O'Brien ever since the first preview was released. The plot is described as, "When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family's history."

Pair that with a couple awesome previews, and I was hooked. I added it to my list, and was amped up for it's October 10th release on Max.

Well, it came out Thursday, and over some tacos and Modelos, I fired it up. It's an absolutely wild ride.

"Caddo Lake" has shocking ending.

*WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

Generally speaking, I avoid spoilers at all costs, but in the case of "Caddo Lake," we have to talk about the ending. The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, and I went in expecting some kind of wild twists and turns. I had no idea what was coming.

The film centers around an eight-year-old girl named Anna who goes missing. Viewers are quickly introduced to Paris (O'Brien) and Ellie (Eliza Scanlen) and their time on Caddo Lake - a real place -where strange things start happening following Anna's disappearance.

Where has the little girl gone? What is happening on the water? A major plot point early in the film is that Ellie's dad left her life as a small child. When this fact is first introduced, it doesn't pop off the screen as being critically important.

However, the early reference turns out to be a major plot point as the mystery of "Caddo Lake" unfolds. What's causing unexplainable events to occur on the lake?

Well, in classic Shyamalan fashion, little was as it appears. Paris and Ellie aren't in the same timeline as viewers are led to believe. The lake allows them to jump through time completely unaware of the other's existence or how they're tied together.

That leads me to one of the most fascinating twist endings I've seen in a long time:

Paris is Ellie's missing father and Anna is…..*WAIT FOR IT*…..her grandmother!

Paris rescues Anna in the 1950s without having any idea of the timeline she's missing from, and gives her over to a couple men. In the 2005 timeline, Ellie discovers old school yearbooks from the 1950s that show Anna growing up and being taken care of.

Eventually, she gives birth to Paris, who dies while in the 2022 timeline. I must admit the reveal of Paris being Ellie's dad seemed to be coming once I realized they were jumping through time and she never knew her dad.

However, Anna being his father and Ellie's grandmother was a next-level twist. Her step sister who went missing was actually the lynch pin to the entire mystery…..going back seven decades.

It was an awesome twist. Now, is "Caddo Lake" a perfect film? No, it's not perfect, and it's difficult to follow at times. The longer it takes people to catch on to what's happening, the harder it's going to be to follow. However, I love a film that is bold and ambitious, and having the missing eight-year-old girl ending up being the mother and grandmother of the two main characters was a hell of a twist ending. I see the Paris/Ellie development coming. The fact Anna was also Ellie's grandmother was a great twist that should be applauded. I definitely recommend "Caddo Lake" if you want to see a movie that is very entertaining with a wild twist. Have you already seen it? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.