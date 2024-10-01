Popular Beer Brand Unveils Epic Camo Cans

Busch Light brought the heat with its new camo cans.

The beer brand is very popular in the Midwest and with working-class blue-collar people because of its affordable price and solid quality.

If you're going to be getting after it all day at a tailgate or cookout, it's hard to argue there's a more economical choice than Busch Light.

Busch Light unveils new camo cans.

The brand is also known for releasing unique can designs from time to time, including cans featuring camouflage.

The newest camo cans are out for hunting season, and they're as smooth as butter. They almost have a jungle camo pattern. It's not the regular camouflage people got used to seeing during the GWOT. Much more of a 1990s or 1970s feel to it.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how cool do these cans look? I think they're awesome, but I'll also be the first to admit that I'm very biased on the topic.

I love anything that is camo. It just hits differently. Whether it's a camo hoodie, camo hunting gear, camo paint pattern on a rifle or anything else, I love camouflage.

I have no idea if sell these beastly cans are sold in the Washington, D.C. area, but I might have to go on a little beer hunt to grab myself some. I can throw on a good war movie, kick back and have one hell of a great night. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.