Buccaneers Fan's Girlfriend Calls Him Out For Following 'Rando Makeup Influencer' Gia Duddy

The girlfriend of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan caught him red-handed following the Instagram account of "rando makeup influencer" Gia Duddy. No worries, he had a perfectly good excuse for following her.

All of her bikini content, obviously. But that's not what he told his girlfriend. He has more sense than that. Sure, he likely noticed her Draft Night performance a couple of drafts ago and did what thousands did and followed her.

At the time, Duddy was dating Will Levis, who ended up eventually being drafted by the Tennessee Titans. If anyone, including this Bucs fan's girlfriend, asked, the locked and loaded response was she was Levis' girlfriend and I followed her because I wanted him on my team.

That's a foolproof answer, assuming that you took the extra step to follow Levis too. I mean what if you get called out and your girlfriend is a crazy person who checks out who Duddy is or has dated, then checks to see if you are also following that person.

The chances of that happening are low. So you roll with just a follow of Duddy's account and live a carefree life until you receive this message from your girlfriend, "Like why do you follow a rando makeup influencer lol" along with a link to the account.

You've been busted, but you have that locked and loaded response ready to go. You don’t realize that "lol" came with crazy eyes and a head tilted to the side. That's the downside of text messages.

This Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan has his hands full here

You reply with, "She dated an NFL quarterback." Then, "That I wanted the Bucs to draft, so I followed her." Still nothing back, he's starting to sweat then sends another text. This one reads, "I forgot that I did tbh."

Bullet dodged. You're in the clear. Or so you thought until she responds with, "But you aren’t following Will Levis…"

Shit. That's the part you actually forgot. You knew you were following Gia Duddy, and she's not a rando makeup influencer. She started out as a WAG who successfully, thanks to that special night in April, is a full-fledged influencer.

You're following for the bikini content. You know it. Your girlfriend knows it. The real problem here isn’t who you're following on Instagram. It's your girlfriend.

Much like Levis in Tennessee, it's time to move on. This was all a setup and your girlfriend put way too much effort into it.