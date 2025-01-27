Brooks Nader Tried To Smash Her Dad's Truck Window With A Bat After He Caught Her Trying To Send Dirty Pics

Brooks Nader decided to join in on a TikTok trend where you trade some personal secrets about yourself for views. Can you believe this app was almost banned?

If it had been, we may never have known about the time the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was caught by her dad sending "dirty pics." Her dad snatched the then teenager's phone and locked himself in his truck to snoop through her unlocked device.

As you would expect, Brooks reacted to her dad going through her phone by grabbing a bat and attempting to smash his truck window. It doesn’t sound like it was a successful attempt on her part.

The then 16-year-old spent the next two years grounded. She captioned the trendy clip, "Needless to say I was grounded for approx 2 years!!!!"

The text overlay on the picture of Brooks reads, "‘You’re so funny!’ Thanks, when I was 16 my Dad snatched my unlocked phone out my hands while I was sending dirty pics and locked himself in his truck and read with horror while I tried to break his car window with a bat!!!!!"

Brooks Nader getting caught sending dirty pics was a traumatic experience for all involved

The story of childhood trauma was confirmed by her sister Sara Jane, who commented on the post and admitted that she was traumatized by it too, "Even I have PTSD from this one."

I could be wrong, I didn’t grow up glued to a phone like kids do nowadays and have for many years now, but I imagine that this isn’t all that unique of a story.

Maybe the part about grabbing a bat to smash a truck window. Other than that, tales of dirty pics and getting caught sending them have to be part of growing up these days, no?

So does having a parent swipe your unlocked phone then going through all your embarrassing texts. It's tough out there for an up-and-coming model trying to fire off pics they don’t want dad seeing.

It was a much freer existence when you didn’t have a device to track everything you did and to store your dirty pics on.

Good thing Brooks Nader's old man stepped in when he did and focused her energy in a different direction. Who knows where she'd be if he hadn’t?

We may have lost countless others who didn’t have a dad willing to put an end to the dirty pics flying out of their daughter's phone.

Let's take a moment to recognize them as we scroll through some of Brooks' work.