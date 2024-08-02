Brock Bowers' Girlfriend Rose Newell Dominates Her Birthday, Doesn't Miss A Snap At Raiders Training Camp

The draft day buzz and the hype surrounding joining an NFL team are behind all the rookies. Training camp is here and the work on the rookie season has begun.

This is the time to get fully acclimated to life as a professional football player. We're just weeks away from the games that count and there isn't time to waste when it comes to the adjustments needed to keep up with the speed of NFL talent.

That means reps, reps, and more reps. Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers knows this and, more importantly, so does the No. 13 overall pick's girlfriend, Rose Newell.

She was ready on Draft Night, she was ready when Bowers was introduced by the Raiders, and she remained ready as training camp arrived. Not even her birthday was going to throw her off her game.

Rose had a "little black dress moment," let the birthday wishes pour into her comments and kept her head down and got right back to work.

Brock Bowers And Rose Newell Are Making The Most Of Their Training Camp Reps

Rose might be a rookie, but she's showing the skill of a seasoned veteran here. This could have very well been an opportunity to try to put a birthday trip together.

Nobody would have blamed her for doing so, but she didn't plan one for the middle of the week during her first training camp.

She soaked in the birthday wishes this week, did so in Raiders black, then was back on the field at training camp in Costa Mesa, California without missing a snap.

That's impressive. That's the kind of dedication it's going to take from the Raiders rookies in order to turn around an 8-9 season and compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Raiders fans have to be excited about the addition of a weapon like Bowers and his girlfriend. The two know how to win and did so at the highest levels in college.

So far so good at bringing that winning mindset to the NFL.