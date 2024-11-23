Brian Williams, Of All People, Explains Exactly How The Democratic Party 'Insulted' America

Brian Williams – yes, that Brian Williams! – stopped by Seth Meyer's Late Night show this week and took a flamethrower to the entire Democratic Party.

They've now lost Brian, folks. What a fall.

Williams put together a list of grievances for the Dems, mainly centered around the fact they've insulted normal, sane Americans for the past four years.

How did they insult us, you ask? Well, let's allow the ex-NBC anchor (who loves a good made-up story) to explain!

Better late than never, Brian!

"I think it’s insulting when members of the working class — which the Democratic Party has lost entirely in our lifetimes — to insist the economy’s doing great.

"I think the biggest unforced error of the Biden administration by far was the border. To tell people it’s not a problem is insulting."

Bingo! Great work, Brian! Now, why did he wait until … two weeks after the election … to come out and give the crazy Dems a gut-check? I have no clue.

I assume it's because, like most Libs, he's always known his party was full of crap, but held on to some false hope that the American people would give them a pass like they did in 2020.

They did not. Spoiler alert! Trump shellacked Kamala Harris in every imaginable way, and is currently in the process of adding a new member to his cabinet approximately every 40 seconds. Seriously, it's insane the rate at which he's nominating folks right now. HAS to be a record.

Anyway, I guess … good for Brian Williams? At least he's saying it. He's right, by the way, but any sane person already knew all of that. The left is finally coming around to it all, too. Of course, they're two weeks (years) late to the party.

Oh well. Better late than never!

And yes, I know there's a ‘Brian Williams waited till the 11th Hour' joke in here. I get it. I see it. I AIN'T taking it, because I don't need any low-hanging fruit this morning.