Bri Teresi Smashes A Tee Shot With Her Hot Friend In Honor Of Trump 2024, Front Row Amy Was Dialed In & MEAT!!

I knew you guys had big hearts, and it showed on Wednesday as the Screencaps community raised over $1,400 in donations for Hurricane Helene relief in honor of those on Team Screencaps who are running a 200-mile Ragnar Relay race starting tomorrow morning in central Kentucky.

The grand total as of 7 a.m. is $1,410

Team Screencaps Leaderboard of money donated in their honor:

Amber: $620

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green: $110

Mrs. Millennial in Bowling Green: $75

Indy Daryl: $70

Jym: $35

Kinsey donations:

I'm now in $25 on Millennial Chris B, Mrs. Millennial & Indy Daryl.

- Charles K. writes:

Happy to support teammates from the 2 club (Mr and Mrs Millenial Chris B) and ultimately those dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane. Mrs Millenial B and Mrs Canoe sure were sweethearts that day as they had to put up with us amateurs and hacks for a few hours!!! We sure had a blast though. Mrs K doesn’t golf much but will try to bring her out next year for cheerleading purposes!

Good luck to those running this weekend. Make outkick nation proud!

- Chris B. formerly of Florida writes:

We made our escape from Beech Mountain this morning, mostly thanks to my decision a couple years ago to trade my Infiniti (overrated) for an Outback. We’ve been through a bunch of hurricanes in FL, but this is possibly the worst storm we’ve been through. The towns that are just gone…unimaginable. We’re close to the Johnson City area, and some of it is just gone. We only got out by going east to 95 and are in South GA. It’s been a long week and I’m most of the way through some Beam Devil’s Cut that I salvaged, but I wanted to thank you and the Screencaps community for helping.

- GPH in RVA writes:

Hi Joe – longtime reader – you do good work, keep it up. Grew up in the Clearwater, FL area and Helene kicked the crap out of the barrier island beaches. My best friend lives on Indian Rocks Beach and describes his house as "a nightmare". Recovery will be a long time coming. Thanks for organizing the Screencaps relief response.

- Andrew in Roswell, GA emails:

Another millennial here who loves the column and everything that it stands for!

I wanted to send a quick note on my donation in honor of Team Screencaps for the Ragnar Relay. I had to donate in honor of Indy Daryl, who got this whole thing started.

I will be running a 50K this Saturday in the mountains of North Georgia and have enjoyed the training stories as I have been going through many of the same things.

Thanks for everything that you do, and keep up the great work!

How can you sponsor a runner & donate to hurricane relief efforts:

TNML Championship Thursday!

Today is going to be a huge day for my other project. The Thursday Night Mowing League will name a world champion at the end of the night.

Needless to say, it's going to be an emotional night for all who have sacrificed so much during the 2024 season.

The passing of two great American icons

- Derek G. writes:

I am not a big baseball fan and that may be because of my generation, or because I didn't have a father that was interested in baseball. However, I follow the league as much as sports talk radio and podcasts will bring up certain topics like Aaron Judges home run streak last year, and anything to do with Ohtani.

I basically get all of my baseball history from reading Screencaps and I appreciate the love that so many have for the game. It is fitting that just when Pete Rose's new documentary comes out (I haven't seen it, not sure which streaming services it's on) and when sports gambling has started to take over the country, that "Charlie Hustle" lived long enough to see a change in the sports world.

However, Kris Kristofferson also passed away this weekend and that is another great American loss. He was the definition of outlaw country, but also so much more than that. The man accomplished more in one life than five others combined and was able to capture the life of the working class in every song he wrote. Kris Kristofferson was the man behind the scenes, from Johnny Cash to Janis Joplin, and while everyone loves King George (Strait), Kristofferson is top three all-time songwriters.

The Highwaymen is the greatest supergroup of all time and I love all of their movies. A true Renaissance man and the world is worse off without him.

Thanks for hearing me out.

Stopped by Scheels on a Wednesday

- Mike T. and Cindy T. in Idaho, who graciously donated in honor of Team Screencaps on Wednesday, stopped by a Scheels to give us a look at this great American store:

This is the BBQ sauce section.





Readers who pass through NW Ohio

- Mike from Centerville writes:

I was thinking of you this past Saturday afternoon as we were driving through your neck of the woods up to East Lansing, MI for the OSU game. As I was driving on I-475 I wished I had the foresight to reach out and offer to meet you and buy you a beer or two, maybe 3 plus, for all the great work you do. You represent middle America really well!

Prior to reaching the northwest corner of Ohio, we stopped for lunch in Findlay at a place called Logan's Irish Pub. The little misses found it doing an internet search on the way up I-75. It's easy to get to from the Interstate and has lots of selections for drinks and good food.

Kinsey:

I would be honored to have beers with scarlet and gray-blooded Ohio State fans when you pass through NW Ohio, as long as Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III aren't locked into a brutal house rec soccer match.

And I'm always willing to make time for fellow Daytonians to talk Marion's and Mike-Sells potato chips.

