Brazilian Volleyball Player Key Alves Says She Was Born To Be A Cowgirl

Brazilian volleyball player Key Alves called her shot back in December when she was making her dream of becoming a Playboy Bunny come true. The Instagram star predicted that 2024 was going to be her year.

She's spent the last eight months-plus making that happen. She's been cranking out content, making appearances on TV, and she's still finding time to hit the court.

All the hard work has added another 3 million followers to her count, which currently sits at more than 16 million. Those kinds of numbers don't happen by accident. They certainly don't happen by sitting around waiting for things to happen.

They happen through hard work and keeping up with the latest trends. Key jumped on the cowgirl trend recently. The trend has swept through the social media platforms over the last several months.

It's captured many influencers, models, and wannabe content creators alike. Key is the latest to get swept up by it, and she went all in. She tossed on a cowgirl hat with a bikini and decided that it's a look that she was born for.

Key Alves has put the rest of Instagram on notice by jumping in on the cowgirl trend

That's a strong statement, but one that's not going to receive much push back. When you nail a look, you nail a look. Key Alves confidently fired off this one.

It's game on for any challengers out there. This volleyball player knows what it takes to stay in the win column and that's where she's setup camp in 2024.

Calling your shot is one thing. You then have to go out and execute. That's the hard part. That's where the real work comes in, and she's gone out and delivered.

When you respect summer the way Key has here, good things happen.