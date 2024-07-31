Brazilian Swimmer Sent Home From Olympics After Sneaking Out To Party With Her Boyfriend

There's drama surrounding the Brazilian Olympic swim team after a couple of swimmers reportedly snuck out of the Olympic Village without permission to party in Paris.

One of the swimmers involved did not pass go and was sent home from the Olympics without even being able to pack up all of her stuff.

Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira and her boyfriend, fellow Olympian Gabriel Da Silva Santos, have been accused of leaving the Olympic Village the night of July 26 to enjoy the nightlife in Paris.

The 22-year-old then competed in the second heat of the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay on July 27, where she and her team placed seventh and did not qualify for the event's finals.

Vieira was then approached by the Brazilian Olympic Committee about hitting Paris the night before the second heat. She was allegedly "disrespectful and aggressively challenging."

That earned her a ticket out of Paris on the next available flight. Which, according to Vieira, meant that she couldn't even pack her things before she left.

Ana Carolina Vieira Was Kicked Out Of Paris But She Took Her Olympic Spirit With Her

"My things are there [in the Olympic Village], I went to the airport in shorts," reports the Daily Mail. "I had to open my suitcase at the airport. I’m in Portugal, I’m going to Recife and then to Sao Paulo."

"I am helpless, I have had no access to anything, I have not been able to speak to anyone. They told me to contact the COB channels. But how am I going to get in touch?," she continued.

"I have already filed a complaint of harassment and nothing has been resolved, harassment within the team."

What was the Brazilian Olympic Committee expecting? Was Vieira supposed to end up in Paris with her boyfriend and not sneak out of the Olympic Village for a night out? In what world is that possible?

Romance was in the air. It was Friday night in Paris. She knew her team wasn't going to qualify the next day, so she enjoyed an evening of nightlife in France's capital. Some might point the blame at her in this situation for the timing of her night in the city.

This isn't on her. It's on the Brazilian Olympic Committee. They evidently don't understand romance. If they did, Vieira would still be there with her boyfriend, who apparently was given a warning for his part. He was far less passionate in his own defense.

This isn't over. Vieira plans to fight the good fight for all the romantics out there. She added, "I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are."

This is the spirit of an Olympian. Ana Carolina Vieira didn't quit on her team. She snuck out the night before qualifying and still showed up and performed. She got sent home and that doesn't mean she's finished defending herself.