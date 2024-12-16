Brazilian Influencer Accused Of Running A Fake Call Girl Scam To Extort Money From Men

A Brazilian influencer has been named by police in Rio de Janeiro as the leader of a group that put together a fake call girl scam in order to extort money from at least 31 men.

The influencer has also been accused by Civil Police chief Márcia Beck of using some of the funds that she allegedly obtained to pay for cosmetic procedures, reports the Daily Mail.

Firing up Instagram and posting a ton of content doesn’t necessarily translate to big money for everyone. Sometimes you have to get creative.

According to investigators with the Civil Police, Rayene Lima is one of those creative types.

When the brand deals didn’t magically appear to fund her lifestyle and occasional surgery, she and her accomplices allegedly targeted victims with a messaging app and had the men send them compromising pictures of themselves.

In one video she posted according to the Daily Mail, Lima is said to boast about the procedures she's had, "I had a rhinoplasty, I had a cheek lift. I had my dark circles done, I had liposuction, and now I'm going to get my silicone implants."

Authorities are still trying to find the Brazilian influencer and alleged leader of the fake call girl scam

That's a list of cosmetic procedures that's not going to pay for itself, especially for an influencer who isn't rolling in the followers. That's where the scam comes into play.

According to the authorities, once the fake call girl had the compromising pictures of the victims, the group would use them to demand money from the men, reportedly between $100 and $600.

As of Monday, authorities were still trying to track down the creative influencer. Her brother Ryan Lima and her cousin Sarah Borges were arrested on Friday.

The alleged brains of the entire operation, Rayene Lima, is proving to be harder to track down. Not surprisingly, she hasn’t posted anything on Instagram either.

Let's hope this serves as a friendly reminder to all the call girl seeking gentlemen out there. Don't, under any circumstances, send compromising pictures of yourself to anyone.

Not even an actual call girl. There's a chance they could use it against you as well.