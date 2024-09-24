Brazilian Influencer Dances Behind News Crew Covering Fatal Crash, Can’t Seem To Understand Why Everyone's Mad

The influencer grind never stops so any opportunity to jump in front of a camera must be taken advantage of, even if that camera believes to be a news crew covering a fatal car wreck.

And therein lays the reason most of us hate a lot of influencers.

This happened in Brazil, and I've got to say, I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw it wasn't in the US. This had South Florida written all over it, but poor decision-making transcends continents.

Journalist Isabela Campos was covering a rash in which a bus carrying 43 members of a Brazil-based American football team and two drivers overturned in the Pirai region south of Buenos Aires.

Campos was doing a live shot about the tragedy when MC Livinho — a funk musician and social media influence with 13 million followers, per Daily Mail — stumbled upon the wreck and saw an opportunity for influencing.

Guys, I think we found it. I think we found the douchiest dance ever attempted.

That guy made Jackson Mahomes look thoughtful and erudite.

I don't know if there's some kind of hand signal that the cameraman could have given Campos so she could take a step or two to her right and box out that attention-seeking lunatic.

There's no plausible deniability for MC Livinho in this instance either. He can't be like, "I didn't know she was reporting on a tragedy!"

He could if she had been doing her live shot in front of some trees or a brick wall, but the emergency crews and the over-turned bus are kind of hard to miss, and a bit of a clue as to what she could be talking about.

That's not the kind of background TV reporters usually give with scores or do a human interest story about nursing home residents knitting hats.

No, MC (if that is their real name and/or title) knew exactly what he was doing and that's why it's so gross.