Brazilian Gymnast Hops On Tinder To Find A Date After Taking Home A Medal In The Olympics

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva won a medal in Paris and has now turned her attention towards finding a date or two to help her celebrate. She hopped on Tinder this week hoping for more luck than Team USA rower Emily Delleman had on the dating app.

The 24-year-old isn't making the same mistakes her fellow Olympian did. She didn't hit the Olympic Village and immediately start looking for matches. She focused her energy and attention instead on taking home a medal first.

Now that that's behind her, as she took home the bronze medal in the women's artistic team all-around event during the Summer Games, it's time to get out there and see if she can find a date or two.

Any available fans of the gymnast shouldn’t get too carried away. Don't start firing off crazy marriage proposals or anything like that. Flavia's not looking for that.

She's on that app, according to the Daily Mail, for "nothing serious, but it depends."

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva isn't going to have a shortage of Tinder matches

That might sound like an invitation to a long-range shooter, but it's not. She's looking to kill some time before she has to get back to work. Could something develop after a few dates? It sounds like the door is open to that.

In the Tinder profile, which is in Portuguese, Flavia describes herself as "an artistic gymnastics athlete, Olympic and world medalist." She added "tanned" and a "good person" for good measure.

The Daily Mail says a spokesperson for the Olympic gymnast confirmed that the Tinder profile is indeed hers after a screenshot of the profile went viral on social media.

Flavia grabbed some attention at the Olympics when she cut her right eyebrow during a fall while warming up on the uneven bars before she scored a 13.666 to help win Brazil's first-ever team medal. She'll likely need the same dedication and perseverance to get through all of her Tinder matches.

The good news is that she has a few weeks to sift through the matches and the messages before she gets back into competition in September. Best of luck as she tries her best to enjoy some downtime.