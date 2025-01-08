Louisiana Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Hiring A Prostitute & Using Taxpayer Money To Rent An Airbnb For Visit

What's your reward for putting up with all that comes with being a mayor? It's not allegedly hiring a prostitute and using taxpayer money to rent an Airbnb in which to host them. And it's also not allegedly buying drugs.

Those sorts of activities won't be put up with. At least not in Bogalusa, Louisiana, where their 25-year-old mayor, Tyrin Truong, was busted for allegedly engaging in such activities.

The mayor was arrested on Tuesday morning as part of a comprehensive investigation that began in April 2024 by the State Police Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.

There's an alleged drug trafficking organization in Bogalusa that has been distributing drugs like opioids, marijuana, and MDMA and has been using social media to conduct business.

The months-long investigation led to the arrests or warrants being issued for Mayor Truong and six others, who were charged with drug offenses.

According to Northshore District Attorney Collin Sims, Truong was charged with buying drugs in Louisiana. He was also charged with soliciting prostitutes and accused of using public funds to rent an Airbnb to spend time with a proustite while attending a mayor's conference in Atlanta.

Louisiana doesn’t want its mayors caught up in drugs and prostitutes

Sims said, according to the Daily Mail, "This conduct is not going to be tolerated. The citizens of Bogalusa deserve better, and we're not finished. We're just getting started."

The days of doing drugs and hanging out with prostitutes being a perk of being a mayor are no more. It might have worked for Washington DC back in the day, but it's not going to cut it in Louisiana in 2025.

Louisiana Attorney General Liza Murrill echoed what the DA said. She said of the mayor's arrest, "We have zero tolerance for wrongdoing, especially from public officials. I'm very proud of all of our law enforcement agencies who worked on this investigation."

Truong became the city's mayor in 2023 when he was voted in at the age of 23. That tied him for being the youngest mayor in Louisiana history.

The mayoral duties, according to the former president of the Bogalusa City Council, Kenny Kellis, will now be handled by the recently elected president of the city council, Gloria Kates.

She will undoubtedly stay away from buying drugs or prostitutes. At the very least, until the heat surrounding the city cools down a bit.

Best of luck to her and the city of Bogalusa. Although the mayor was cheered as he was released on Tuesday night.