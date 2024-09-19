Apple Releases Preview For Upcoming WWII Movie About Infamous Attack

Apple is bringing viewers a movie about one of the most notorious military campaigns in WWII.

During the early stages of WWII, the Germans carried out an incredibly brutal and at times overwhelming air campaign against the United Kingdom.

It would become known as the Blitz. Despite what seemed like overwhelming odds at times, the British were able to never break after bending a lot during the roughly eight-month campaign of terror carried out by Hitler's air force.

The British holding the line is arguably their greatest accomplishment of WWII.

Apple releasing WWII movie

Now, Apple is bringing people a movie titled "Blitz" that will tell the story of the German campaign of terror from the perspective of civilians on the ground.

The tech giant and streaming company describes the plot o the movie as follows:

"Sir Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald (Paul Weller) in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."

You can watch the trailer below

It's not a secret that I'm a huge sucker for WWII movies and shows. Can't get enough of them. I watch "Band of Brothers" a couple times a year.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like watching the good guys win the greatest war ever fought in human history.

"Blitz" will approach it from the civilian perspective, which could be interesting. Most WWII stories focus on military operations. Civilians are a secondary factor if featured at all.

That means there's a lot of potential for success with "Blitz." As a history buff, I'm definitely interested to check it out.

You can catch "Blitz" starting November 1st on Apple TV+.