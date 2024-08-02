Trailer For Upcoming Horror Movie Teases Scary Ride

"Blink Twice" looks like it might be a terrifying ride.

The plot of the horror movie with Channing Tatum is described as, "When tech billionaire Slater King meets Frida, he invites her to join him and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island. However, as strange things start to happen, she'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out alive."

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the movie is going to send a chill down your spine. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Channing Tatum stars in the upcoming horror movie "Blink Twice."

What do we all think of the trailer? I think the movie looks pretty fascinating. Any horror movie that's set on an island with no escape has a great foundation.

Isolation is a classic horror/psychological-thriller theme, and it looks like that will play a key part in "Blink Twice."

Let's just hope it doesn't flame out like "A Murder at the End of the World" did by the time the FX series ended.

Also, who knew Channing Tatum was out here dropping incredibly dark content for fans? I feel like most people just know him as the guy from the "Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" movies.

Well, it turns out he might have more skills in his toolbox than the average fan knew about.

You can catch "Blink Twice" starting August 23rd. Let me know what you think of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.