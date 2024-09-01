BKFC Fighter Snaps His Ankle After Getting Dropped, Pops It Back Into Place & Tried To Continue Fighting

Combat sports produce some of the most gruesome injuries and the wildest celebrations in all of sports. Cuts, bruises, and broken bones are all part of what fighters sign up for.

Being tough is a must and being a little nuts doesn't hurt. BKFC fighter Trevor Bozniak took both of those qualities to another level on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old Canadian made one hell of a first impression during his debut fight at the River Creek Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada, despite ending up on the losing end of a very short bout

Bozniak's opponent was the much younger 20-year-old Kayden Giroux. The two cruiserweights wasted little time getting to know one another with their fists.

Just seconds into the fight, a big right hand from Giroux caught Bozniak and dropped him like a ton of bricks. The much older fighter landed awkwardly with his right leg underneath him and snapped his ankle.

With his foot turned outwards, the referee ended the fight. Little did he know that Bozniak, before making his way back to his feet, had popped his ankle back into place and was ready to continue fighting.

BKFC fighter Trevor Bozniak didn't last long in his debut, but he put his toughness on full display

Somehow, after the fight had ended, Bozniak was able to walk around the ring without a limp or even a hint that his foot had been facing in a completely different direction just a few seconds earlier.

The shocked commentators tried their best to piece together what they were witnessing. One of them said, "Bozniak… his ankle just snapped. I think it was just dislocated, but I’m not sure he’s going to be able to fight."

Unfortunately, we didn't get to see if Bozniak could continue or not. The referee had called it when he saw the ankle, and you can't blame him for that.

I don't think anyone expected him to just pop it back in place and stand up as if nothing had happened. Ending the fight was probably the right call anyway.

Bozniak did go down on the very first punch that caught him in the face. His night wasn't likely going to continue much longer anyway.