Woman Dangerously Tries To Touch Massive Bison: VIDEO

A tourist tested fate by trying to mess with a massive bison.

There's a never ending stream of videos of idiots in nature messing with animals, and it sometimes ends in the worst of ways.

Remember, that animal out in nature you might think is cute and cuddly wants nothing to do with you, and some creatures have zero problem tearing humans apart. They just want to be left alone.

TikTok user flamed for trying to touch a bison.

TikTok user @im.over.covid.maylee shared a video of herself attempting to touch a huge bison while in Yellowstone, and the video is nothing short of mind-boggling.

She literally asked the person driving the car she was in to get as close as they could so she could try to reach out and touch it.

Fortunately for her safety, she failed to get her hands on it. Watch the unbelievable video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Would you be surprised to learn people weren't overly impressed? You shouldn't be. The comments were overwhelmingly against her:

I always root for the bison.

As a local it's not spring until a tourist gets gored by a bison.

Such a touron! Rooting for the Bison.

I live here! Just NOOOOOOO!!!

lol that thing could roll that vehicle

that's a bad bad idea right there lady.

Do not mess with nature and the animal thunderdome. There's nothing good that can come from it. Wild animals aren't your friend, and many see you as the enemy or an afternoon snack.

Yet, people just can't stop messing with them. It makes no sense. Do people enjoy possibly getting destroyed? Is there some kind of weird thrill in it?

Stay far away, observe from a distance and don't find yourself getting roasted on social media. It's pretty simple, but apparently difficult for some people. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.