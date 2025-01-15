Billy Bob Thornton's Beer Drinking Skills Receive High Praise, But There's One Big Problem

Billy Bob Thornton apparently likes to drink beer, but his choice is suspect.

Thornton recently wrapped up the first season of "Landman" and the popular actor gave one of the best performances of his career in the series created by Taylor Sheridan.

His character Tommy Norris likes to crush beers in the show - generally Michelob Ultra - and it sounds like Thornton might share some similar characteristics in real life.

Billy Bob Thornton's co-star says he likes to drink beer.

His co-star Michelle Randolph (a true rising star) revealed in a recent interview that the legendary actor throws back Bud Light like it's nothing.

"I can drink a lot of Bud Light with Billy. He drinks Bud Light like it’s water. That’s the only beer he drinks," Randolph said in an interview with extratv.

Drinking beer? Good. Drinking Bud Light? That's going to be a hard pass from me. I'm very torn on this situation.

On one hand, I kind of feel like I need to link up with Thornton to crush a few cold ones. On the other hand, why would I ever want to be spotted drinking a Bud Light?

Not only did the brand go mega-woke by working with Dylan Mulvaney, but it's also just a trash beer. Bud Light is bottom of the barrel beer designed to appeal to the lowest common denominator.

I'm not just randomly saying that. I drink light beer, and just about any option is better. Miller Lite is easily ten times better. Outlaw is much better. Even Busch Light and Natty Light are more enjoyable options.

Coors Banquet is the granddaddy of them all, but isn't a light beer. Point being, Bud Light is a terrible option with so many other better choices on the market.

So, while I definitely am tickled to hear Billy Bob Thornton likes throwing back light beer with the boys (and Randolph), I have to admit the Bud Light choice is a bit rattling. It's off-brand for the lead in a Taylor Sheridan series.

Hopefully, we can get Billy Bob Thornton's beer choices changed ahead of season two. That's about the only improvement I can recommend for the show because it's truly elite. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.