Bills Fan Walks Away From Fight, His Smile Tells You Exactly How It Would Have Gone: WATCH

A Buffalo Bills fan appeared to spare a Texans fan from a very bad afternoon.

A TikTok video shared by Daniel Latinel back in early October is now blowing up across social media, and it's not hard to understand why:

It appears to show the moment a guy decided to save a man by showing restraint.

The video, which has more than 18 million views, shows a Texans fans going crazy and behaving in unhinged fashion in the face of the Bills fan who was extremely calm.

That's where things take a very interesting place. It's clear the Texans fan wants to go. Without showing any fear, the Bills fan cracked one of the most indicating smiles you'll ever see as he decided to walk away.

Watch the video below, and pay special attention to the 16-second mark. I think you're going to notice what I'm talking about.

Bills fan goes viral for walking away from fight.

Now, there's some speculation about who the Bills fan is and what his job is. I'm working to confirm it, but until I do, I'm not going to share it.

Opinions are all over the place on the videos. Check out some below, and then we'll dig in:

fighting Tyron woodley isn’t a good idea

that wouldve been a good fight my money would be on andre johnson

he's definitely a boxer, he's way too calm

Nah my money is on Mark , the calmness , the walk away , yeah .

Yea…the calmness and smile says it all! My money is on him

the smile, his demeanor, the ability to walk away. he wasnt scared and we woulda won that fight

The smile walk away is [heart emoji]

tooo calm for me he definitely can fight

He too calm I think he can fight he wasn’t threatened in the least bit

Something abt his build and calm confidence tells me he knew exactly what he was gonna do if it got physical lol

My money is on the calm dude

He too calm, that smirk etc!

Dude way too calm and he didn’t even flinch,my money is on him

Here's the deal. We obviously don't know who would have won because it never happened, but let me share the same free advice I shared on Twitter. If you're barking in someone's face looking for an altercation and they calmly smile in your face, then you're way behind the power curve.

Weakness is loud. Confidence is silent. I have complete confidence that the Bills fan would have destroyed that dude, and I'll tell you why. I know a lot of people who have killed a lot of people in combat, and I'm not talking about from hundreds of yards away. I'm talking about up close and personal. They watched the life leave their bodies, and you know what those dudes all have in common? They all have an identical smirk when they think it's time to flip the switch. Every single one of them does it. Whether it's drinking beers and cutting up and an old story comes up or it's actually go time, the smirk is a characteristic they all have in common.

I would bet an astronomical amount of money that dude was smiling because he was running scenarios through his mind, and he knew exactly how the situation was going to end.

Again, check the tape. Look at the smile! That dude was saving the Texans fan by showing restraint. It's like the scene from "Batman Begins" when they're in the prison.

The Texans fan likely has no idea how lucky he was that dude walked away. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.