Bills Fan's Josh Allen Poster Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy

A fan who was either trying to go viral, or send a signal to her new husband that his ass is about to lose half of his 401k, made quite a scene Monday night at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Guys, if you're signing off on messages like this, you and your wife have a great relationship or you better have a prenup. Your ass is in big-time danger of losing the house, the kids outside of weekend visits and your zero-turn mower if Bills quarterback Josh Allen decides to take up these women on their offers.

"Josh, I just got married, but I'd leave my husband for you! P.S. He's right here," a Bills fan declared via her sign Monday night.

Let's just say the Internet had a few opinions of this lady's sign:

Divorce before she’s even done making the poster

Just married?? Nah that’s an annulment. Won’t have that thot on his record

Hope that marriage came with a 30 day return policy

He needs a good lawyer or a good sense of humor. They will be together for life or a year lol

Dudes face says it all. She didnt even ask permission to cuck him on national TV LOL

The "ps he’s right here" makes this so much worse it’s hard to even comprehend. Unreal how low that is.

She’s definitely going home after this and I mean her parents house

thats a quick go move into your moms house and a divorce right there boys

No big loss. Tell her Josh said come on down. 200 pound weight loss in three seconds.

I would’ve been at the bar upstairs getting slammed the whole game

Ladies, why are you doing this to your husbands?

Remember back in June when Rams QB Matthew Stafford had his wife, Kelly, tell the world that she fooled around with Matthew's backup QB at Georgia to make him want her more.

"It wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first," Kelly Stafford said. "I hated him, I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked — he was the bad boy too. Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him."

Now here we have this newly married woman saying she'd leave her husband for Josh Allen right in front of the husband's face.

Guys, pick your wives wisely. This is the life you could be living if she ends up belonging to the streets.

You've been warned.

