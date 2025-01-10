Billboard's Top Songs Of 21st Century List Is Trash

Music as we know it is done.

It was fun while it lasted, but based on Billboard's newly released Top 100 songs of the 21st century, it's clear that the last 25 years have been abysmal when it comes to music.

That's because, somehow, The Weeknd and his song "Blinding Lights" has been deemed the NUMBER ONE song of this century. The worst part is, this wasn't some Gen Z' staffer that wanted to put their favorite artists at the top, but rather, the list was collected from actual data.

THIS TOP 10 LIST IS ATROCIOUS

"Billboard’s Top Artists, Top Billboard 200 Albums and Top Hot 100 Songs of the 21st Century recaps reflect performance on weekly charts dated Jan. 1, 2000, through Dec. 28, 2024," Billboard explained, as if that was going to make things any better.

You mean to tell me that we somehow allowed Blinding Lights to be the best charted song since 2000?!

If that wasn’t bad enough, one of the worst songs of ALL TIME, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' annoying "Uptown Funk!" came in at No. 2!

As someone who DJs a ton of events, festivals, weddings, and more, I am not kidding when I say I've banned that song from being played - even if the bride wants it. I literally say, "absolutely not." I'm putting Uptown Funk! up there with the Electric Slide as the worst songs of all-time. Yet somehow Billboard has it at No. 2 because we don't know what good music is anymore.

Number 3 was Justin Bieber with The Kid Laroi for their song "Stay," which is a good song, but we are talking TWENTY FIVE YEARS of music here people! How does this even happen?

Thankfully, something that was released at least a little further back with LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem," came in at No. 4, as millions of millennials at the time went through their neon, techno / pop phase while watching the Jersey Shore.

MANY OF THE TOP SONGS ARE FROM RECENT YEARS

Surprisingly, Taylor Swift did not make the list. But somehow Mariah Carey's song "We Belong Together" did - which I couldn't even sing to you if you were offering me a million dollars.

Honestly, I feel like I need to take a shower after reading this list - it's that horrific. I feel repulsed and grossed out by my fellow human beings that put THESE songs consistently at the top of the charts.

Just when you thought the College Football rankings were bad, Billboard "came in like a wrecking ball," as Miley Cyrus once sang.

*I'm surprised that song did not make the Top 10…

After reading this, I want you all to do yourselves a favor.

I want you to throw on a CD, a vinyl record or Spotify and just blast your favorite artist and song. You'll need to after reading this list.

And hopefully that song is Tom Petty - "Free Falling."

