Bill Maher Slams Insane Liberals With Blunt Comments

Bill Maher continues to crush liberals who have lost the plot.

Maher is one of the best people in all political discourse when it comes to policing his own side. He's an old school liberal who calls out the crazy elements of the left.

That's why he's become one of the most popular pundits in America. Anyone expecting him to change is going to be disappointed.

Bill Maher slams crazy leftists.

"You’re damn right I do, because you give me more material. I’m a comedian. I’m going to go where the gold is. I think humor is one of the best avenues to get at the truth, maybe the best, especially in politics. When someone laughs, it is involuntary. So you can make the audience admit that they agree with you even if they really don’t want to…This is one of the issues I have with the left. They can’t stand to have to endure a moment of hearing something they don’t already agree with. Not that the right doesn’t do it, too, but the left does it worse," Maher explained to the Wall Street Journal when asked why he mocks the left more than he used to.

Maher also took aim at people who get angry with him for inviting conservative guests on his hit show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"I had liberal friends who just couldn’t stand that. Just think about what this is. That’s people who hate me for who I won’t hate. People who hate me for who I won’t hate," Maher further told the outlet.

Props to Maher for refusing to back down. That's the kind of spirit and attitude we need more of in this country.

First off, Republicans and Democrats are both worthy of being mocked. Both sides have people who 100% deserve to be laughed at and provide golden opportunities for comedy. Anyone who thinks their side is perfect is delusional. When it comes to the left, are we really going to pretend men claiming to be women isn't ripe for being roasted? Are we really going to pretend like Vice President Kamala Harris didn't run one of the funniest campaigns ever? Of course not.

Second, Maher has nothing to apologize for when it comes to inviting conservatives on his show. That's what healthy debate is all about. If you're only talking to people who agree with you, then you've entered an echo chamber and that's not healthy.

Being surrounded by people who agree with you gets boring very quickly. The reason Maher's show is so incredibly entertaining is because he invites a broad spectrum of people.

Props to Maher for continuing to call out his own side and praise people he disagrees with when it's warranted. Let me know what you think of his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.