Bill Maher Shares Powerful Message About Country Music And America

Bill Maher thinks country music can be an example of something that can unite Americans.

It's not a secret that there's a lot of division in America at the moment, and being in the middle of election season certainly isn't helping that.

Instead of focusing on what we have in common and what shared values exist in America, a lot of people prefer to snipe and argue.

A possible template for a better way forward?

Country music.

Bill Maher says country music is an example of something bringing people together.

The popular comedian and HBO star said the following on the Friday episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," according to WhiskeyRiff:

"I’m just saying, it’s not all bullets and mullets out there now. Just look at the music. Maybe that’s the best analogy for where we are culturally. I used to hate country music, for a very good reason: It sucked. But it changed, because the people making it changed. It’s not some pickin’ and a-grinnin’ bumpkin in a rhinestone leisure suit vaguely longing for the return of segregation anymore. Mostly. A lot of it’s good now. It sounds like The Eagles in 1972. The #1 song on the country chart this week is by Shaboozey. Does he look like an Oak Ridge Boy to you? Post Malone is a country star now and you need a bookmark just to make it through his face. Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson both have the same hobby. At this year’s Grammy Awards, Luke Combs performed a duet with Tracy Chapman, a queer black woman, and no one ran screaming from the building. In fact they all loved it. The big hat people, and the big hair people, they don’t hate each other. They like and respect each other. They want to work together. We can’t duplicate this on a grander scale in America? Why don’t we just resist our worst impulses?"

Now, I do want to make clear I don't know what Maher is talking about with country music that was about segregation. Maybe it was a poorly worded joke, but overall, I think his point is accurate.

Have you ever been to a country concert? You see all kinds of different people there. Rich, poor, white, black, latino, men, women and any other demographic group you want to mention.

The one thing everyone does have in common is that there's a lot of cowboy hats, jean shorts and boots. Everyone just wants to have a good time, and there is a ton of diversity with the artists.

What kind of diversity? The most important kind. Diversity of thought and style. You have Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Luke Bryan, The Castellows, Cody Jinks and others all technically under the same umbrella. How cool is that?

Shoutout to Bill Maher for showing country music some love, even if he started off with a bit of a bonkers take. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.