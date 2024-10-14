Bill Clinton Gives A Campaign Speech For Trump While Wearing Harris-Walz Hat

Just when things couldn't look any worse for Kamala Harris after she told The View she wouldn't change anything from the Joe Biden presidency, Bill Clinton went out on the trail and cut a promo for Donald Trump.

While appearing at a community fish fry in Fort Valley, Georgia, on Sunday, Slick Willie, 78, decided to shoot from the hip on the topic of immigration. It turned into a campaign promo for Donald Trump when Bill referenced the murder of nursing student Laken Riley. José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien, has been charged with her murder.

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago. They made ad ad about a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well, if they had all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn't have happened," Clinton told the audience.

It doesn't take a political science expert to know that Bill is aiming that remark straight at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"But if they are properly vetted and that doesn't happen – America's not having enough babies to keep our population up, so we need immigrants that have been vetted to do work – there wouldn't be a problem," Clinton continued.

In the latest Gallup poll, voters still say the economy is the number one issue in the 2024 presidential election. 45% say that terrorism and national security are "extremely important" issues in the upcoming election. 41% say immigration is extremely important.

Who do voters think would solve the immigration issue?

Trump holds a nine-percentage point lead (54-45%) over Harris on this issue with voters.

Meanwhile, you have former President Bill Clinton saying the same thing outloud with cameras rolling. That's bad news for Kamala with 22 days to go.

It's looking more and more like Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer should fire up their 2028 campaigns.