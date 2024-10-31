Bill Belichick's Ex Linda Holliday Throws Shade With Not So Subtle Halloween Costume

While Bill Belichick is spending Halloween with his 24-year-old girlfriend, his ex, Linda Holliday, is celebrating the spooky day in savage fashion.

In a not-so-subtle jab at the former New England Patriots coach, Holliday dressed up as Uma Thurman's character, The Bride, from the 2003 film Kill Bill.

Holliday and Belichick dated for 16 years before the two split in 2023. She also served as president of the Bill Belichick Foundation during that time. Now, of course, the legendary coach is dating Jordon Hudson — 48 years his junior — whom he met on an airplane in 2021.

Apparently, not everyone thought Holliday's costume was funny, though. Because the 61-year-old felt it was necessary to hop on her Instagram story after the costume went viral and defend herself.

"Can everyone please stop being offended by absolutely EVERYTHING?" she wrote. "Ya’ll would have never survived in the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc etc days. Shoot you wouldn’t survive the late night talk’s shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman.

"For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn’t an attack….."

Meanwhile, Hudson had her own "Bill" Halloween costume. The former cheerleader dressed as vintage 1980s Belichick, donning an old-school New York Giants T-shirt of Belichick’s paired with white short shorts.

Belichick was a coordinator for the Giants for 12 years. He left New York after the 1990 season for his first head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns — 10 years before Hudson was born.