Beyonce's NFL Christmas Halftime Show Has America Talking: Reactions

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that Beyonce's halftime performance during Christmas Day's Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game has America talking.

The country-themed show complete with white horses, dancers wearing white, white Cadillac convertibles, white hats, white carpets, white everything even included white guy Post Malone and white-wearing Shaboozey, who is all the rage within the pop/country world.

What did fans think about the performance that was as elaborate as a Super Bowl halftime show?

Reactions are all over the place, but one constant theme was that people were confused by music they've never heard before. Beyonce, a Houston-native, broke out songs off her country album, Cowboy Carter, while mixing in The Beatles' classic "Blackbird," and Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

How much was Beyonce paid by Netflix to perform at halftime during the Ravens-Texans game?

While an official pricetag hasn't been announced, media outlets are reporting Wednesday's performance was part of a three-project deal between the singer and Netflix for $60 million that was signed in 2019.

"If we believe this to be true, then that’s $20 million specifically for this [halftime] performance," an insider told ESPN's Andscape.

America Reacts To Beyonce's Netflix Christmas NFL Halftime Show: