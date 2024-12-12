Belichick's Girlfriend Gets Naughty Before UNC Semester, Nancy Mace In A Sling & Pelosi/Couric Booed On Stage!

Whew. Second-to-last-Thursday on the second-to-last full work week of 2024. Hard to believe, am I right?

I knew back in June that the second-half of this year would be an all-timer, but I had no clue the rollercoaster we were about to go on.

And now it's just … ending? Just like that. A few short weeks, and it's 2025. We've got a full MONTH of college football playoffs staring us in our fat, American faces. We've got the stretch run of the NFL season. We've got Army-Navy on Saturday.

Of course, we have Christmas. Christmas Eve is better, but y'all may not be ready for that conversation yet. It's true, though.

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we enjoy Nantucket one final time in 2024 with Jordon Hudson before her and Bill sign up for meal plans in Chapel Hill.

Hope Jordon's ready, because the honeymoon phase of this love story is about to end. Daddy's going back to work, and I'm thinking we're about to find out how committed cheerleader Jordon is to her man.

What else? I've got Nancy Mace in a sling (sad), Trump on Wall Street, Trump on TIME (!!!), and maybe we'll check in on the big Katie Couric-Nancy Pelosi interview from last night.

It went really well!

(just kidding, it was laughably bad)

OK, grab you a Miller Lite from the Applebee's down the street – and then grab ANOTHER because it's Happy Hour – and then settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

I'm once again going against the mob on this one

So, that little dick-measuring contest above has the internet in an uproar this week. Applebee's and Chilis have dueling deals right now, and the latter is taking issue with the former for calling them out.

Predictably, the majority of the internet has hopped to Chili's defense, saying they are the undisputed king of this turf.

Just a bunch of ass-kissing, really. Like this:

Ok, Kyle. You're full of shit, but OK.

Here's the truth … Applebee's is, conservatively speaking, 1 billion times better than Chili's. Not even close.

Two things here:

1) I don't care about the food. The food is the exact same at both places. Same menu, same BS.

You think the cooks at Chili's are any fancier than the cooks at Applebee's? Come on. You could do a blind taste test of a Chili's burger and an Applebee's burger and it would be 50/50. Frankly, Buffalo Wild Wings trumps both, but we'll get to them in a second.

2) For me, it comes down to atmosphere and drinks. Applebee's dominates both. You get 2-for-1s at Applebee's. I know this because we've held our fantasy draft at the same one for 25 years, and it's a dangerous little game.

The mugs at Chili's? Garbage. They give you beer in those tiny mugs from the 1800s that weigh 45 pounds. Piss off with that. Give me a normal glass. God.

As for the atmosphere – as I said, we've held our fantasy draft there since the 90s. Applebee's is unique in that it's a sports bar AND a restaurant.

You have the bar in the middle of the place, and then the dining room surrounding it on those weird lifted stairs. More times than not, your local Applebee's is also covered in sports clippings from the daily newspaper, provided your town still has one.

You ain't getting that at Chili's.

And how about this? Applebee's has TWO Happy Hours. Two! One for the regular crowd in the mid-afternoon-to-evening, and one for the late night crowd starting at around 9 or 10.

That's called thinking outside the box.

The simpletons on the internet can vouch for Chili's all they want. They're wrong, and, frankly, unpolished. Nightcaps is pro-Applebee's, just like we're pro the BWW burger.

I didn't steer you wrong on that, and I won't steer you wrong on this.

(6:15 mark)

Nancy Mace in a sling is peak Biden's America

A reader sent me that two weeks ago, and I was saving it for the perfect time. Today is that time, boys and girls.

From Neil:

Foodie Youtuber Josh Wiseman rated B-Dubs the best chain burger... OK, it was defeated at the finish line, but second place is still pretty tasty. I feel like lunch at Longhorn Steakhouse is in my future.

How about THAT? Thanks, Neil! B-Dubs came in second, just behind Longhorn, for best chain burger. When I tell you I'm trying to educate folks, along with showing hot girls, I'm not lying. I want you to leave this class smarter each day.

Applebee's is better than Chili's, and Buffalo Wild Wings has the best burger in America. Get on the train or get the hell off my tracks.

Don't be like the losers who put our beloved Nancy Mace in a SLING:

Bill, Jordon, Trump & Nancy!

You see? This is why Trump winning was so important. These people are NUTS. They put Nancy Mace in a sling because she … introduced a bill to keep biological men out of women's bathrooms in congress.

Think about that. She wants MEN out of WOMEN'S bathrooms, and got attacked for it. Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough, and I ain't talking about MLK Jr. day.

OK, rapid-fire time before the bell rings and we're all dismissed early. First up? Speaking of school bells …

Look who celebrated Christmas Stroll on Nantucket before getting their acceptance letters to UNC Chapel Hill! Jordon Hudson and Bill!

Welcome back to class, you two. Been a while. Do we have readers currently on the island? I'm sure not, but if so, PLEASE let me know. I heard Stroll was a disaster last weekend, mainly because the entire town lost power on Saturday. True story.

Didn't seem to affect Bill and Jordon, though. What a weekend. And hey – what a MOVE by Bill. Going to North Carolina, to coach football, at 72. Incredible. I can't wait to see these two take over Chapel Hill next year.

Go check out He's Not Here, when you get there. Great spot. Is it still open? I assume so. I went years ago when I was covering the Stetson baseball team during the 2018 Super Regional. Don't remember how the night ended, if I'm being honest.

Obviously, that was before kids. Love 'em to death, though!

Next? We had PEAK Trump content out of NYC today:

It really is amazing the character arc the writers put Trump on this season. He went from the mugshot, to the assassination, to McDonald's, to the garbage truck, to winning back the presidency.

It's almost like Back to the Future II when they go back to an alternate 1985 and everything is out of whack, and then they fix it and it all goes back to normal and the newspaper changes back.

That's what this past year has been for Trump. I mean, LOOK at the above tweet on the Time covers. Insane.

Finally … while we're talking about the world course-correcting, let's check in on Nancy and Katie!

Take us home, Amanda Vance!

Amazing. America is healing. It's a great day to be great!

Now, let's go have an even better night. Thursday Night Football. Cold weather. Christmas around the corner.

It's beautiful.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You think Bill does well at UNC? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.



