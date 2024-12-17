Bear Chases Down Snowboarders In Absurd Video: WATCH

Some snowboarders got the experience of a lifetime thanks to a bear on the slopes.

That now includes a truly wild video featuring a bear.

Bear runs the slopes with snowboarders.

The Instagram account @monsterbathz shared a video of people snowboarding when a bear came out of nowhere rushing across the slopes. It even looked like one snowboarder might have clipped the animal before it kept running.

"Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, Boo-Boo came sprinting across the trail—guess he’s on the hunt for Yogi Bear," he wrote, in part, on the video.

Give it a watch below

People in the comments also loved it:

Bear was downhill and had right of way

Did the bear just vanish or am I that stoned?

What a day for it

I don't board away from bears. Bears board away from me

bearly made it out alive.

This is definitely one of the crazier nature videos we've seen in a long time, and fortunately, it doesn't appear the animal or anyone was hurt.

It seems like it was just a young bear that was either lost or very curious by all the people who were out on the slopes.

Either way, the footage was outstanding.