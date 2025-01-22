Hero Saves Man During Bear Attack With One Smart Move: WATCH

A Pennsylvania man is a hero after stepping up to save his neighbor during a bear attack.

Man stops bear attack by slinging some lead.

Mike Bramich is a hero after he iced a bear that was attacking his neighbor in Jim Thorpe, PA, according to WNEP. The black bear attacked the man after coming out of the woods near a market.

That's when Bramich pulled out a gun and blasted the thing in order to make sure his neighbor would survive the attack.

"It just up and jumped on him and grabbed him by the arm and wrestling him around here, I had no choice but to kill the bear so that's what I did…I just did what I needed to do, a man's life was at stake. The bear was trying to get to his throat, so I did what I did, I had to do it," Bramich explained.

Fortunately, Mike Bramich had access to a weapon and used some quick thinking to end the threat the black bear represented to his neighbor. That's the kind of intervention we love to see.

