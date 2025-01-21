Barron Trump Sets Internet On Fire With Simple Move, Fans Erupt With Joy: WATCH

Barron Trump stole the show Monday during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump was inaugurated as America's 47th President, and supporters of our new leader flooded to Washington, D.C. to show their support.

That included a massive celebration at Capital One Arena, and the true star of the show as Trump's youngest child.

Barron Trump goes viral during inauguration event for Donald Trump.

Barron has long stayed out of the spotlight, but he does appear to be growing his public profile now that he's a freshman in college at NYU.

He appeared at the Capital One Arena and juiced the crowd up after being introduced by his dad. The move? A classic hand to the ear to let people know to get louder.

Looks like the apple didn't fall far from the tree with Barron and Donald. Watch the hilarious moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This kid is going to be a star. A natural showman. Almost a Kenny Powers-like vibe with the hand move. The internet also loved it.

The aura is truly off the charts with Barron Trump. He drops in out of nowhere to steal the show and juice up a packed arena of Trump supporters.

He doesn't even need to speak to steal the show. He just has to show off the same mannerisms as his dad, and the rest is history.

It's going to be a very fun four years, and I have no doubt Barron will play a role in it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.