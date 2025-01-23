Man Saves Bald Eagle Trapped In Water, Video Is Epic: WATCH

Published|Updated

A man stepped up to rescue a bald eagle, and the footage will have you singing the red, white and blue.

The bald eagle is a sign of American power and prestige, but this time, it wasn't even an American who took care of business.

It was a Canadian.

Man rescues bald eagle.

A video going mega-viral shows a man reaching down in the water to help the struggling bird, and I can promise you're not going to want to miss this one.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty epic, right? Not only is the footage epic, but the reactions were great too. Check out some of the best comments below:

  • Bro looking at him like "you got a towel?"
  • hero!
  • So, he saved America, coz that's a national bird
  • Eagle "Can you believe this sh*t?"
  • Eagle was like "im never drinking again"...I know that face well
  • Got out that water looking stressed
  • "….you gon’ dry me off, bro?"
  • USA saved by Canada

I know I mock Canada a lot (the country deserves it, and we all know it), but credit where credit is due. That's America's bird, and a Canadian saved it.

I'm not saying we have to rush out and offer him citizenship, but let's definitely buy the man a beer. He's done more than enough to earn it.

A man in Canada saved a bald eagle. Watch the footage. What are the reactions? (Credit: Getty Images)

A man in Canada saved a bald eagle, and the video is awesome. (Credit: Getty Images)

What do you think of the man's quick thinking and actions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.