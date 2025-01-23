Man Saves Bald Eagle Trapped In Water, Video Is Epic: WATCH
A man stepped up to rescue a bald eagle, and the footage will have you singing the red, white and blue.
The bald eagle is a sign of American power and prestige, but this time, it wasn't even an American who took care of business.
It was a Canadian.
Man rescues bald eagle.
A video going mega-viral shows a man reaching down in the water to help the struggling bird, and I can promise you're not going to want to miss this one.
Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Pretty epic, right? Not only is the footage epic, but the reactions were great too. Check out some of the best comments below:
- Bro looking at him like "you got a towel?"
- hero!
- So, he saved America, coz that's a national bird
- Eagle "Can you believe this sh*t?"
- Eagle was like "im never drinking again"...I know that face well
- Got out that water looking stressed
- "….you gon’ dry me off, bro?"
- USA saved by Canada
I know I mock Canada a lot (the country deserves it, and we all know it), but credit where credit is due. That's America's bird, and a Canadian saved it.
I'm not saying we have to rush out and offer him citizenship, but let's definitely buy the man a beer. He's done more than enough to earn it.
