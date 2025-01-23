Man Saves Bald Eagle Trapped In Water, Video Is Epic: WATCH

A man stepped up to rescue a bald eagle, and the footage will have you singing the red, white and blue.

The bald eagle is a sign of American power and prestige, but this time, it wasn't even an American who took care of business.

It was a Canadian.

Man rescues bald eagle.

A video going mega-viral shows a man reaching down in the water to help the struggling bird, and I can promise you're not going to want to miss this one.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty epic, right? Not only is the footage epic, but the reactions were great too. Check out some of the best comments below:

Bro looking at him like "you got a towel?"

hero!

So, he saved America, coz that's a national bird

Eagle "Can you believe this sh*t?"

Eagle was like "im never drinking again"...I know that face well

Got out that water looking stressed

"….you gon’ dry me off, bro?"

USA saved by Canada

I know I mock Canada a lot (the country deserves it, and we all know it), but credit where credit is due. That's America's bird, and a Canadian saved it.

I'm not saying we have to rush out and offer him citizenship, but let's definitely buy the man a beer. He's done more than enough to earn it.

What do you think of the man's quick thinking and actions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.