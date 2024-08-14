New Murder Mystery Series With A-List Cast Is A Ton Of Fun: REVIEW

"Bad Monkey" is off to a hot start.

The Apple TV+ series stars Vince Vaughn and premiered Wednesday morning with two episodes. I was interested in the series as soon as I saw the first trailer.

It centers on Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) - a cop/health inspector on his last leg in the Florida Keys. I wouldn't say he's a bumbling idiot. He's not, but he also doesn't seem overly interested in putting in a ton of effort into his work.

As a voiceover states early in the episode, in order for Yancy to return to the good graces of his bosses, he just has to stay out of trouble but trouble always finds him. As we learn early in the episode, Yancy is on the outside looking in over an affair that ended with him pushing a guy's golf cart into the water.

However, there's always a shot at redemption! His arc takes an unexpected turn when some tourists fish an arm out of the ocean. The drama is on from there!

"Bad Money" is a lot of fun.

Now, let me say right off the top "Bad Monkey" isn't the kind of show that is going to win a bunch of Emmy Awards, and that's okay.

It's not designed to be that kind of show. It's designed to be a fun mystery with a goofball main character. It has no problem succeeding at getting the job done.

Vince Vaughn is hilarious as Andrew Yancy, and he perfectly plays the lovable cop who is kind of in everything for himself.

It's the inverse of what fans saw in season two of "True Detective" when Vince Vaughn played a super dark character. Season two of "TD" was a bomb on HBO. A complete flop.

However, don't let Vaughn's time in "True Detective" dissuade you from checking out "Bad Monkey." Did I mention Michelle Monaghan (another "True Detective" alum) plays a leading role?

She does and is also great.

As the premiere progresses, the mystery goes from being pretty surface level to being much more engaging and deep. Yet, it never stops being fun. In fact, the deeper we go into the mystery, the more fun it gets. The more viewers learn about Yancy, the more fun it gets.

If you're looking for a fun mystery series with a solid cast, I suggest you give "Bad Monkey" a shot. It's everything we like to see in fun entertainment, and there's plenty more to come. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.