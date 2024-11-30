Awful Human Ellen DeGeneres Dealt Brutal Dose Of Karma After Fleeing The Country Because Donald Trump Won

Mere weeks after fleeing the country because big, bad Donald J. Trump won the election, terrible human Ellen DeGeneres has been hit with a much-needed dose of karma in the UK.

See? This is why she always said "be kind to one another." Because when you're not kind, and you're a woke, toxic, progressive, virtue-signaling, failed talk-show host, your fancy UK mansion floods. Just like the Bible says!

Or something like that.

Take a look!

Ellen was always awful

Oh no! Poor Ellen. Why do bad things always happen to good people?

Just kidding! Ellen fooled a generation of suburban moms in this country, lied to their faces every day about how great of a person she was, and now she's paying the price. The universe never forgets, Ellen. Never.

From our good friends at the NY Post:

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s English farmhouse has flooded following torrential rain, a bombshell new report claims.

The couple recently purchased a multi-million pound property in the Cotswolds, about two hours outside of London, and are allegedly attempting to settle there permanently following Donald Trump’s election win.

But the 43-acre grounds are now underwater after the River Thames broke its banks in the wake of Storm Bert earlier this week, the Daily Mail reports.

Tough break for a great couple! Sad.

Anyway, Ellen and Portia fled California (smart) because Donald Trump won the election (dumb) two weeks ago, and they probably thought they were in the clear. But nope. The UK Gods had different plans, and now they're homeless and probably miss this great country.

Sorry. You left. No take-backs! Enjoy the UK, while we'll all enjoy another Trump presidency over here. Good luck!

PS: I was serious about Ellen fooling a generation of moms across the country, because my wife was one of 'em. She LOVED Ellen. Loved her. Watched her show every day. Thought she was the nicest person ever.

But I told her, time and time again, that it was all a load of crap. I saw right through it from the jump, and then it came out that she was actually an AWFUL person to work for/with, which is why she ultimately quit her show and went into hiding.

And after giving a whopping $3,300 to the Harris campaign over the past few months and virtue-signaling like a true vet, she fled the country because she didn't get her way.

Oh well. As is life. Donald Trump has broken the left, and now they're homeless in the UK.

Sad.