Australian Woman Kicked Out Of Luke Combs Concert For 'Dancing Too Hard' & Twerking On Security

An Australian woman having the time of her life at a Luke Combs concert was kicked out without getting to see the performer take the stage. She was evidently having too much fun and that's against the rules Down Under.

Combs is on tour in the country and was putting on a show a few days ago in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium when the woman was spotted dancing near her seat and being confronted several times by security.

The unauthorized entertainment for her fellow fans didn’t sit well with security and after several visits they kicked her out for "dancing too hard," according to The Courier-Mail.

As you can see, the fans didn’t mind the woman's performance. Jolene, as she was identified as, just couldn’t keep it together enough to avoid the constant harassment from security.

The buzzkills didn’t enjoy the dancing in front of her seat, in her seat, or in the aisle. Twerking on one of the security guards didn’t work either.

Woman kicked out of concert before Luke Combs took the stage

Jolene's performance and subsequent removal from the concert wasn’t a complete waste. She appeared on several videos across social media and even made an appearance on an Australian radio show.

"I was literally just having the time of my life," Jolene told KIIS 97.3 morning show hosts Kip Wightman, Robin Bailey and Corey Oates.

"I was dancing to one of my favorite artists, Mitchell Tenpenny, and then supposedly... the lady in the pink dress behind me had gotten me kicked out... she obviously didn't like my dancing."

Can you imagine being the loser who complained to security about another fan's dancing? That's disgusting, and they should implement a rule that if you complain, you're the one who gets escorted out.

Jolene was doing what you're supposed to do at a concert. She was enjoying herself. Did she have a few drinks? Maybe, but that doesn’t matter. As long as she's not falling all over other people and throwing up, she should be allowed to say.

What a performance. The twerking should have saved her. Free Jolene and get her on stage at Luke Combs concert before he leaves Australia.