Model Catches Cheating Boyfriend Thanks To His Apple Watch

Technology just won’t let people have their cake and eat it too. If you think that having the world in the palm of your hand is on your side and here to assist you in cheating on your model girlfriend, I have some bad news.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Technological advances aren’t here to help you be happy, they're here to tear you down. First, technology wants you addicted, then it wants you lulled into a false sense of security before it drops the hammer on you.

That's dark, I know. But how else do you explain what went down here when a model caught her cheating boyfriend with the use of his own Apple Watch? It was supposed to have his back. It was supposed to make his life easier.

The smartwatch, unfortunately for him, had other plans. This guy was careful, he was deliberate, and he had spent a lot of time fooling his girlfriend. Still, his watch let him down and revealed his cheating ways to his unsuspecting girlfriend.

Australian model Christina Podolyan broke down the game tape of how her now ex was busted thanks to his Apple Watch. She shared the story on TikTok, because sending the Chinese government all your information for stories like this is worth it.

The model found messages on her cheating boyfriend's smartwatch from multiple women

The 26-year-old former flight attendant who is now dating women lets it be known in the caption on the clip that there's always time to switch teams. Part of what she wrote is, "Its never too late to jump the fence ladies."

Solid advice, let's see how this guy played a part in making that happen. It all started with a birthday party full of beautiful people from the modeling industry. "Fred" was caught out later that night by Podolyan's friend exchanging numbers with a woman at a club.

She trusted him with her "heart and soul" and believed the excuse he gave for getting the girl's number. That was until he accidentally left his Apple Watch at her house.

She trusted her instincts and looked through it, explaining, "Sometimes when you're put in certain situations your gut tells you that you have to look through something... As soon as I unlocked the Apple Watch and went into messages, my heart sank."

Her boyfriend had been deleting all the text messages off of his iPhone, but he hadn’t been doing so off of the smartwatch which was synced with his phone. She found 20 chats going on with different women.

"He was living ten different lives," she said. "Ladies, stay woke. You are not crazy if your gut is yelling at you – just check the Apple Watch."

Fellas, listen up. Technology is cool and all, but it's working against you. Don't let an Apple Watch keep you from reaching your full potential.