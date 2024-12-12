AT&T Lily Is Squirrel Girl In New Marvel Rivals Video Game, Trump Honored By Time & A Massive Colorado Elk

The Screencaps essentials

Past editions: https://www.outkick.com/category/morning-screencaps

My other OutKick work: https://www.outkick.com/person/k/joe-kinsey

OutKick Culture Department (OCD): https://www.outkick.com/category/culture

Contact me: joekinsey@gmail.com

Twitter: https://x.com/JoeKinseyexp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joekinseyexp/

Screencaps Facebook Group page: JOIN!

It's time to talk Sex Water with Jenna Berman, one of the all-time Instagram greats

Jenna has been promoting a cologne that she claims will make women want to lick men who are wearing the cologne.

Normally, I'd do Screencaps Recap on a Friday with Dan Dakich, but he's in Florida on vacation and I think he's golfing tomorrow, so we're doing it on a Thursday.

Tune in THIS MORNING (10:30 a.m.): https://www.outkick.com/watch

Did I say something about a breakfast taco? I've been in so many meetings this week and on so many calls that I can't remember if I ever wrote "breakfast taco" in a post

- Texan Drew in Katy has a message:

Outkick Team,

It is a Taquito – NOT a breakfast taco – NOT a breakfast burrito. When I was a young boy in South Texas in the 1970’s, dad was working in the oil industry. He would visit the crews on the rigs.

The Mexican workers would have the leftovers from the night before rolled up in tortillas for breakfast. They would share with my dad when he showed up. He liked this deal and told me about the crews sharing their taquitos . Decades after that, I started hearing about breakfast tacos and breakfast burritos. Those terms are gringo creations.

And just to back me up – from Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taquito - The taquito or little taco was referred to in the 1917 Preliminary Glossary of New Mexico Spanish, with the word noted as a "Mexicanism" used in New Mexico.[8] The modern definition of a taquito as a rolled-tortilla dish was given in 1929 in a book of stories of Mexican people in the United States aimed at a youth audience, where the dish was noted as a particularly popular offering of railroad station vendors.[4] Taquitos were referred to, without definition, in a 1932 issue of the Los Angeles School Journal.[9]

There were two other ingredients that I never saw in the traditional Tex-Mex food that I grew up on – (1) sour cream and (2) cilantro. I still can’t stand either one of them, and I have always suspected that they made their way in from California.

Speaking of breakfast tacos, how would you rate this breakfast consumed by OutKick's Gunz?

I've featured this guy's breakfast before and you guys have been disturbed by what he's eating to start his day. Well, here's another meal he consumed this week.

I'm just trying to figure out what that shell is doing in there. Was it for the crunch factor?

– Jeff B. in Colorado tells me this is breakfast Colorado style:

Hashbrowns, crumbled chorizo and green chili turkey sausage, onions, smothered in Green Chili Sauce and cheese, and topped with scrambled eggs.

Here we go, a fight between the Texans and San Diego over Mexican food is about to erupt

- Jim T. in San Diego would like a word with the Texans:

Tex-Mex is nice, you gotta enjoy the roasted-chiles they put in everything in New Mexico, and Mexican food is even decent in Arizona.

But San Diego’s is the best. Period. Not even worth debating – don’t want to hear the arguments from the fine SC readers in Texas. Come to San Diego, get a fish taco, and THEN tell me your Tex-Mex is better.

Not gonna happen.

Look, people drive from Los Angeles to San Diego just to get Mexican food – and it’s not like L.A. has a shortage of Mexican restaurants.

One of my former colleagues is from Mexico City – born and bred native Mexicano – and he’ll even say that it pains him to admit that Mexican food is better in San Diego than in Mexico.

I once was interviewing best-selling cookbook author Steven Raichlen for his "Miami Spice" cookbook some 35 years ago. He was in town on book tour, and we agreed to meet at a Roberto’s in Oceanside. He orders a Cali burrito, two tacos, with rice and beans, and I’m cautioning him that that’s a TON of food. He replies, "Hey, I’ve had burritos in Miami – it’s all good."



He barely ate half what they served, but was in heaven while he was still able to shovel it in.

Now, the secret to finding the best Mexican food in San Diego is to avoid the pricey tourist traps in the Gaslamp Quarter with their trendy "fusion" menus.

No, the best Mexican food will come from a food truck or a ‘berto’s in a strip mall. Roberto’s (About – Roberto’s Taco Shop) was the first local mini-chain, but now you have Alberto’s, Aiberto’s, Jilberto’s … not sure if it’s the same family, but the food is always amazing).

If you must go to a sit-down restaurant, the Old Town Mexican Café has an old-time Shakey’s Pizza thing going on – but instead of throwing pizza crusts behind a glass window where you can watch, they have staff making hand-pressed tortillas in a glass-enclosed room off the kitchen.

The new Kirkland Lager has arrived in Perrysburg, Ohio

Here's how crazy it's been this week for me: My buddy Ballystar pulled up yesterday as Mrs. Screencaps and I were heading out to grab some lunch and he dropped off a 12-pack of the new Lager.

Normally, that means I would've sucked down at least one of the new beers on a Wednesday night for the content.

Not last night. I was toast. Done. I couldn't even think about content.

It was family Christmas movie night (Grinch) in the basement, and I was out the minute the recliner leg went up. Totally out of it.

Vols fan wants me to take a bet on Saturday's game

- Jason in Virginia writes:

Ok. So my Vols are playing your Buckeyes in the first round. I have a gentleman’s bet proposal. Vols win you donate $50 to the United Way of Central Va. Buckeyes win I donate $50 to United Way of Greater Toledo.

Kinsey:

It's a deal. I think Ryan Day's record at home in December is 0-0, so I'm willing to take the bet. If it was the final weekend of November, I would have to stop and think twice.

Are there any Vols fans making the drive to Columbus for the game?

I just looked at the price for tickets and, damn, we might have an under-reported story here. The nosebleeds are going for just under $300 per ticket on TickPick.

Who's making the trip?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Is there such a thing as a trap game? Readers react

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston opines on trap games and a few other topics:

Heck yea there are trap games. Lots of them.

I don't usually read all about the T's travel, but I enjoy the pics as I scroll by. It's OK to be a little jealous! They do cool shit... good for them.

I'm old, and I call them sneakers. When I was younger they were all 'tennis shoes' but that doesn't work anymore. Sneakers is a good catch all. Not sure what the young uns call them.

Here in Houston, a breakfast burrito would have to be on an oversized tortilla and rolled up. On a single regular tortilla folded in half it's a breakfast taco around here, and we eat alot of them. But with that said I have never ever heard anyone debate this. And damn ...the Red Raida radio guy's breakfast enchilladas look kick asssss.

Keep up the great work! I 'read' screencaps every morning usually at my desk, then give it an extra click for you when I come across it on X later.

Happy Holidays.

- G in Il emails:

Yes, there are trap games – no question! Because I run a huge NFL survivor pool each year, I’m all too familiar with these.

Check the schedule this week – BAL is a two TD favorite. Next week, you have GB and BUF favored by almost two scores. Odds one of those three will lose is higher than you would think based on the line.

RE: critique of your breakfast posts photos of the T’s content – there is a simple answer to that: when you start your column, post what you want!

The best thing about the different content is it takes us out of our all-too-common algorithms – and you are right if you aren’t interested, scroll on by and find what you are interested in!

Happy holidays, Joe! Hope the Bengals hang in there and beat the playoff odds.

It feels like Amazon is setting us up to tip Amazon drivers via Alexa: Readers react

- JJ has some thoughts on this one:

What's next? Tipping convenience store cashier for the gas I just pumped? Those Amazon flex drivers make $25 an hour in some markets, what do they need a tip for? Bozos can tip them.

However, your server at your local sit and stuff your face is making minimum and deserves 20% for serving your lazy ass, same for minimum wage bartenders bringing you drinks cause you don't want to get them yourself.

Tipping the drink cart is a must, and coat check, valets, and hotel room maids when you check out, leave em $20 for the mess you made. Basically, if they're taking care of your sorry ass at minimum wage, tip them 20%, if you can't afford it then thank them profusely or don't go, nothing worst than those lowlife scumbags that run a $100 tab and tip 25 cents, those need to be bitch slapped.

Are women driving men around town more often these days?

- Tyler wonders:

Hello from South Carolina. Really enjoy reading Screencaps daily. Wondering what your (or the community’s) thoughts were on what seems to be a large influx of women driving men around?

Husbands, boyfriends, friends you name it.

It seems that the men always drove and maybe that’s just how I was raised, but I am seeing it everywhere.

To top it off lots of these men seem like the female in the relationship if you get my drift. The women are out. Dressed nice.

The man they just drove in is in sweatpants, hasn’t showered, and barely gets off his phone. Hell, last week I saw a woman driving her "boyfriend" (maybe) at a stop light. He had his feet on the dash, on his phone, and a nose ring….. odd.



PS sneakers with suits. Hate it. Grow up. Get a dress shoe.

Kinsey:

Is this a South Carolina thing or are readers noticing this more across America?

I haven't been outside the house much lately during daylight hours, but now I'm going to have my head on a swivel to figure out if this trend has infiltrated Ohio.

Is LinkedIn turning into Tinder?

- Jake in Oregon raises a topic I hadn't considered:

Joe: As the person with the best job description on Linkedin I can't think of a better person to ask this question.

Lately, I have been getting Inmail messages via Linkedin from what appear to be young atttactive female "executives" who are very impressed with my resume and would like the opportunity to "work with me".

Now, as flattering as that may be to an old fart like me, I haven't taken the bait to followup on these invites - seems like the outcome might not be too good. Just curious if any other Screencappers are getting these.

Anybody got a good story to tell?

Kinsey:

Here's my LinkedIn page that Jake is talking about. I'm still not sure what people do on there besides brag about their new jobs or to announce that they've left a job to "explore new opportunities." Jake, are you sure those aren't AI bots sliding into your DMs? Ask the woman what's the best day of the week to mow one's lawn. Her answer will speak volumes. Typically, the AI bots hit on me via Instagram. Lately, they haven't been responding when I ask dumb questions. Please don't give these bots any money, Jake.

#########################

That's it. I need to hop on a Zoom and get cleaned up for my appearance with Dakich and Jenna Berman. She's one of the legends. Now she gets to talk to a couple of legends of their own industries. This should be good.

Go have a great day. Work hard. Finish up 2024 strong.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :