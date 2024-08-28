Atlanta Airport Sends Wildly Stupid Tweet After Two People Die

The person running the X account for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is probably not having a good day.

Two Delta Airlines employees were killed during a horrible tire explosion Tuesday that sent a piece of metal flying. Another person was seriously injured.

It's a really sad situation, and generally speaking, condolence messages are short and to the point. That's not what the Atlanta Airport decided to do on social media.

Atlanta Airport crushed for insanely stupid tweet.

Instead of keeping it simple or saying nothing at all, the airport's official X account sent one of the wildest condolence messages you'll ever see.

The problem? The person who crafted the statement decided to include Delta's "Keep Climbing" slogan in the message.

"We send condolences to our partners as they continue to ‘Keep Climbing’ during this difficult time," the statement reads, in part.

You can take a look at it below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dropping a "Keep Climbing" reference after two people were killed and two families shattered is simply unreal. I had to triple check to make sure this is real, and it is.

People weren't impressed and sounded off in the comments:

This is honestly nothing short of brain dead thinking. In what world does working in a corporate slogan in a statement about two people dying make sense?

It's beyond stupid. The fact it's still up after nearly a day makes it even worse. The people running the account could have changed it at any time, and decided not to.

Sometimes, it's okay to stop and think before hitting the send button. It's really not complicated. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.