Special Ops Team Hammers Targets In Epic Video, Footage Is Pure America

Another incredible video of Army Rangers putting in work has hit the web.

We've been on a really fun combat/training videos kick at OutKick lately, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it. Judging from the feedback from the readers, I can tell you're all enjoying it too.

After all, what's not to love about watching American special operations members do their job?

Awesome video of Army Rangers goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @bravo_co_archives, once again, dropped an absolute banger of a video showing Rangers doing what they do best:

Crushing stuff.

The only downside to this one is its pretty short, but it's still worth checking out. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I like to say, the bad guys can run, but they're just going to die tired. There's no military on the planet capable of doing what our special operations forces can do.

In fact, there's not a military on the planet that can do anything our military can do, and anyone who says otherwise is simply lying.

Our special operations units are simply on a different level than the rest of the planet. The training, money, equipment and ability to reach out and touch bad guys whenever we want is unrivaled.

Be thankful guys like them exist and are out there doing God's work to keep the country safe. Unrivaled and unmatched at every level. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.