Terrifying Military Videos Shows What Bad Guys See Before Dying: WATCh

Want to see the last thing a terrorist sees before getting his ticket punched to eternal fire?

There are few things that get the blood pumping like great military footage. America has the world's most powerful military, and there's no close second.

When it comes time to kill bad guys, there's no nation on the planet capable of putting warheads and forwards and stacking bodies like the USA.

Anyone who says otherwise is an idiot, and I'll never apologize for saying it.

Intense video shows speed and skill of Special Operations members.

What are the three pillars of smashing bad guys in direct action raids? You already all know the answer:

Speed, surprise and violence of action.

You nail all three and it's going to be a very bad time for whoever American Special Operations are coming for.

What does that look like when it actually unfolds? Smash play on the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Inject that video right into my veins. That's the kind of energy that warms me up on a cold winter night. Those are the last people on the planet terrorists want to see.

Whether it's Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, Army Rangers, Green Berets or another specialized unit, I can promise you that when men with green eyes show up, it's game over for the people they're looking for.

As I like to say, the bad guys can run, but they'll just die tired.

God bless the USA, God bless all our heroes in uniform and pray for our enemies. They don't have a chance in hell of walking off target. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.