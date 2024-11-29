Apple's Pro-Family Holiday Commercial Shows What America Needs To Get Back To

Anyone wanna do some more winning on this Black Friday? Of course you do! We've been winning every day this month, so why stop now?

The vibe shift continues!

Remember Apple? The insanely woke company led by Tim Cook? My guess is you're reading this right now on one of their phones, unless you're a weirdo Android person. The worst. Nothing worse than a green bubble.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Apple.

Their newest holiday ad is out, and it has the internet FIRED UP this morning. Not because it's pushing some insane lefty ideology or trying to check every progressive, forward-thinking box known to man. Nope. Quite the opposite, in fact.

It's … normal. Just, normal. A pro-family holiday commercial. It was considered normal in the 90s, but taboo today.

But I'm here to report that … we may be BACK:

This is the way, America

Yep. America may be back. Don't wanna put the cart too much before the horse on this one, but I'm thinking we're almost all the way back.

And that's bad news for the rest of the world. Y'all had your chance to pounce on us the past few years while we were being run by imbiciles and acting like a bunch of woke morons, but it appears that nonsense may be ending.

And if that's the case, look out. Because it's game over. Don't let America get hot! We're a dangerous team come playoff time.

Look, this wouldn't even be worth writing about 10 years ago. It would just be … another ad. Another commercial. But we've gone so far to the left in this country – especially major companies like Apple – that any time we produce something mildly wholesome and normal it's news.

And buddy – this is news. This ad is all over my Twitter timeline today. People are talking about it for the same reasons I am.

Pro-family. No woke BS. No agenda-pushing. No virtue-signaling. Just … normal.

Now, did I spend the first 10 minutes of my day trying to fix the sound on my computer because I couldn't understand the beginning of that video? Sure I did. But I eventually saw what they were trying to do, and I moved on.

Anyway, kudos to Apple for being normal again. Welcome back. Stay a while, this time!