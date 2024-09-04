Antonio Brown Slides Into Josie Canseco's DMs To Conduct Business

Are we seeing the beginning stages of a WAR between Antonio Brown and Jose Canseco after AB84 pulled the ultimate disrespect move by sliding into the DMs of Jose's model girlfriend who's dating Johnny Manziel?

Emotions are high after a flurry of social media exchanges between Jose, AB84 and then Josie jumping into the mix by posting an Instagram DM where AB84 threw some bait into the waters with a coy "Hi" to the 27-year-old fashion model.

It appears all of this started Tuesday when AB84 took a shot at Jose for his role in an upcoming home run derby against a YouTuber named Eric Sim, who uses the tagline, "Lift Big Throw Gas Hit Bombs" in his Twitter bio.

AB jumped into the fray and announced he wants in on the Derby with "geezer" Canseco and the "iPad kid" Sims.

Canseco fires back with a "Did Antonio Brown just call me a geezer?" which is then countered by AB84 sliding into Josie's DMs as retaliation.

Are you following along?

The craziest part of this story is that Johnny Manziel, who is dating Josie, has sat this one out. Where's he at? No idea. For a guy who gett, firing back at AB84 for hitting on his girlfriend seems like a logical move.

Maybe that's in the works as Johnny's team works with AB's team so this feud develops over time.

Stay tuned.