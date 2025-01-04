Annie Agar Takes A Vicious Shot At The SEC With New Year's Message, Texas State's Get-Back Cop & Lexi Says Yes

Uno Attack is starting to cause heated conversations in this house

Last night was Screencaps the III's birthday eve — he turns 8 today — and that meant we threw out suggestions for a family fun night and he settled on Uno Attack.

Those of you who have it know that there are wild cards that allow you to "attack" fellow opponents who have to hit a button on a card shuffler. That shuffler will randomly shoot cards out as punishment.

The last few years, we would take it easy on the kids and not use our attack cards on them because they were learning and it would fire up emotions.

Now?

It's absolute war.

The gloves are off and the kids are out for blood against each other. Put it this way, we can't sit them next to each other.

Screencaps the III used to ‘win’ after Mrs. Screencaps would magically hold a card while knowing that the III would win.

Now?

Those days are over.

Mom's showing no mercy. The kids are ‘attacking' mom with their wild cards. They've always attacked dad.

On Thursday, as part of my day off, I took the boys to Dave & Busters to blow through some money and Screencaps Jr. wanted to face me in air hockey, which he knows is one of my top arcade sports.

He's never beaten me.

You're damn right he wants to beat me bad. It's a measuring stick.

It nearly happened Thursday before I retained my crown with a 7-5 victory, but for the first time, I felt like my air hockey winning streak is in serious danger.

Next up: Duckpin bowling today for Screencaps the III's birthday.

One of my 2025 missions:

Kinsey Across America Tour

— Galen in Johnson City, TN writes:

Got a perfect landing spot for you on your 2025 tour. YOUR Cincinnati Reds take on MY Atlanta Braves at Bristol Speedway in August.

Got my tix as a Christmas present last week.

The Johnson City Gang would love to meet you!

— Dillon in North Dakota suggests:

Hey Joe, happy new year. Started the new year off right grillin some steaks and watching football today. Would've loved to seen Cam Scattebo get the win but what a classic of a game. Scattebo is an absolute dog and it's a shame they came up short, loved Dillingham's comments post game about sportsmanship. The Bucks looked very tough, just wish it was a better game.

No clue how serious you are about tourin caps' nation, but Crosby has an open invite to come golf and take in the "city".

Kinsey:

If you've never taken a look at where Crosby, ND is at on a map, check it out. Screencaps has a group of readers in one of the most remote parts of the United States and it continues to fascinate me.

The nearest McDonald's is 66 miles!

Can any of you beat that distance to the nearest McDonald's? One of you must live in the middle of nowhere Montana.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Teams that are deemed ‘not worthy’ of being in the CFP

— Ryan Z. asks:

Why is every game in the college football playoff that ends in a victory of more than 1 possession an indictment on the losing team of not being worthy of their slot, as if blowouts never happen in the NFL playoffs?

Kinsey:

It's human nature for a college football fan.

On Vivek's immigrant stance and travel ball

— Keith in PA says:

Happy New Year to SC readers. Has to be better than the last 4!

I have no pony in the travel ball conversation but i do have a response to Jim F. Maybe since it's New Year's eve day and I just got home from my grueling manual labor job, and I'm on my 5th moosehead. But it sure seems like Jim is telling everyone to "make" their children take engineering? I saw the parenthesis comment about not all can. But the whole email just made me think he "told" his children what they would do? Also that we're supposed to do the same?

Help me out anyone if I'm wrong.

I had one daughter, she played high school volleyball. Smart as a whip worked hard in school, got amazing grades. Guess what no college, she choose to marry an "uneducated " marine! I say uneducated because he didn't go to college either. That is zero slight to any service member I respect them all with the utmost respect! That boy has since left with full medical discharge and works his ass off to support my wonderful stay at home mom, daughter. She is raising 3 boys and now a new baby on the way. That makes 9 total grandkids for my wife and I. We would never "push" or expect our children to push their children in any direction. But I'll stick with my daughter.

Her oldest son is so bright, inquisitive, and self learning. I believe he actually wants to be an engineer or some relative field. Her second son has zero interest in it and God love him for it. No. 3 well he's just a sweet yearling who's still learning to talk haha.

I will say while i struggled for a few years of my adult life financially, I persevered through hard work and a dream. My dream WAS my dad's dream sadly we couldn't share it together before he passed away. No it wasn't my childhood dream of being a pro, but he raised me to work hard no matter what, I've done that for 45 years, yes I'm only 54 but when you're raised to farm it starts early. I currently own 2 farms and continue to strive for more. The point I'm making is if Jim is referring to strictly children's parents who think they'll be athletes ok I apologize, but it seemed like to me he was saying kids shouldn't work for a childhood dream rather they need to be pushed into a "better" field.

January in San Diego

- Jim T. writes:

Staining the deck ahead of selling my folks' home. 78 degrees, citrus in bloom, birds singing...

What is Vern's salmon recipe?

- Hanz in AZ asks:

Just wanted to give the legendary Vern a big thank you for sharing his smoked salmon recipe. I made it on New Year's and as usual it turned out fantastic!

Thanks for what you do,

Kinsey:

Here it is straight from Vern:

2 CUPS TERIYAKI

1 CUP SOY SAUCE

1 CUP DARK BROWN SUGAR

ADD APPLE JUICE (10-20 OZ) AS NEEDED TO COVER FISH

POUR OVER SALMON WHICH HAS BEEN CUT TO DESIRED SIZE

AND PLACED IN NON-METALLIC CONTAINER. (I USE A

RUBBERMAID DISHPAN) BRINE TIME VARIES DEPENDING ON

THICKNESS OF FISH AND AMOUNT-I USUALLY BRINE FOR MIN

OF 12-16 HRS -OBJECT IS TO HAVE DRIED OUT SOMEWHAT

–FISH WILL TURN A DARKER COLOR

AFTER BRINEING -QUICK RINSE IN COLD WATER AND PLACE

SKIN DOWN ON RACKS- THAT HAVE BEEN SPRAYED WITH

NON-STICK (PAM). TRY TO PUT THICK TOGETHER AND THIN

TOGETHER THEN YOU CAN TAKE OFF THOSE DONE EARLIER.

PAT DRY WITH PAPER TOWELS AND ALLOW TO AIR DRY

EITHER IN REFRIDGERATOR OR A COOL PLACE IN THE

GARAGE-DO NOT COVER-GLAZE (PELLICLE) WILL FORM

AFTER ABOUT 12 to 24 HRS.

SMOKE FOR 4-6 HRS, DEPENDS ON THICKNESS AND

PERSONAL PREFERENCE-I LIKE IT MOIST NOT DRY. SMOKER

TEMP SHOULD BE 150 /160 DEGREES. REMOVE RACKS WHEN

INTERNAL FISH TEMP REACHES 130 +/- 5. WOOD CAN BE

APPLE, CHERRY OR ALDER. I PREFER APPLE-I NEVER USE

HICKORY OR MESQUITE-TOO STRONG- WILL TAKE 2 FULL

PANS. I BRUSH WITH HONEY/MAPLE SYRUP GLAZE OR AGAVE

AMBER AFTER REMOVING FROM SMOKER.

What happened to the Wilford Brimley Line Twitter account?

— Todd in Indy asks:

Happy New Year, Joe! I stumbled upon something yesterday which got me to thinking, I haven’t seen any updates from the ‘Wilford Brimley Line’ in a while. Since I crossed this line a few years ago, I always find it interesting (and sometimes depressing) seeing who else is crossing that line. If you could please start adding the Wilford Brinley Line back into the rotation occasionally, I’d be very grateful.

Keep up the great work! I’m already looking forward to getting back out in the yard this spring.

Kinsey:

I have no idea what happened to that account. The owner could've died or just got bored with the project, but I'm with you, it was one of the better accounts for those of us who like to be fascinated with Hollywood elites aging.

This was one of the last tweets from the Brimley/Cocoon Line account:

A Beer, A Time & A Place you'll never forget

— Ian in Louisiana emails:

Late to the "best beer I ever had party" but here it is. Working the tail end of a 100 day hitch in Yemen. That desert was dry in every way possible. Got word that a bootlegger in Seyun, about 40 miles from where we were working, had a stash of St. Pauli Girl. Grabbed 3 of the boys and a helicopter and went on a beer run. Landed in the middle of town, grabbed the 24 pack (not much of a stash to be sure), and let it marinate in a cooler full of ice for the ride back. Late afternoon, 120 in the shade, drinking cold beer on the top of the wadi with some buddies. Good times.

I like hot chicks as much as the next guy, but it might be time to take a break from Mikayla. A hottie to be sure, but nothing more off-putting than a beautiful woman constantly telling you how beautiful she is. We like our hot chicks with a little humility. Ups the allure a bit, no?

Screencaps readers react to Costco in Spain

— Chris B. in Florida says:

Awesome that the hot dog is still 1.50! (And is that chimichurri on the side?)

The Ts have moved over to Portugal

— Mike T. says this sunrise is in Lagos, Portugal:

The beer section at a Portugese grocery store

— Mike T. knows you guys like these views:

################

That's it on this cold Saturday morning with MY Bengals playing for a chance to stay alive in the playoffs later tonight. Meaningful football is all you can ask for this time of year and we made it. Now it's time to sit back and enjoy it.

Let's go have a great day and weekend.

See you guys on Monday.

