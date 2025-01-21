Angry Husband Smokes A Store Manager In The Head With A Shovel

Fellas, who among us hasn’t had to listen to our wife or girlfriend - sometimes both if that's what you're into - vent about a co-worker or a boss?

Most of the time, you nod agreeably and maybe chime in with a concerning "what?" or "why would they do that?" You're not absorbing much of what is actually coming your way.

You're certainly not barging into where your significant other works and confronting the person who put you in the situation of being forced to listen to such complaints.

Most of us aren’t anyway. There's always one guy who feels like he needs to ride in and save the day. According to the Mato Gross Military Police, that guy is Danielson Paiva.

Police say the 29-year-old is the one seen on surveillance cameras at the Machado Supermarket in Sinop, Brazil smashing the store manager in the head with a shovel.

The man in the footage can be seen casually strolling over to where the shovels are located. He then, after making his selection, walked over to the front of the store and hit the manager in the head with it.

A completely wild scene for folks out grabbing some eggs and a few frozen dinners. The store manager he smokes in the head with the shovel is 40-year-old Claudio dos Santos.

The husband sent the store manager to the hospital with a shovel to the head

The manager had his back turned to Pavia and was talking on the phone when the angry husband wound up and swung the shovel at his head like a baseball bat. The blow dropped the manager, but somehow didn’t knock him out cold.

The manager was understandably dazed as he tried to figure out what had just taken place. A couple of the employees nearby confronted Pavia and took him to the ground where they held him until police arrived.

The shovel-wielding lunatic was arrested on attempted murder charges and placed on pretrial detention, according to the Daily Mail. He appeared before a judge on Sunday who ruled it necessary to keep him in jail.

Pavia confronted dos Santos, reports the police, because his wife who works at the supermarket complained to him about the manager.

The manager has no idea what she's talking about. He told the Brazilian news out G1, "I don't have contact with the employees, but I always hold the leaders accountable... I don't know how she conveyed this information."

Dos Santos continued, "I think she told her husband that I had morally harassed her, but I didn't have any contact with this employee."

The store manager was taken to the hospital after taking the shovel to the head. He was discharged on Sunday and credits his phone with saving him from more serious injuries.

The store manager says that his phone saved him from further injury

"I never expected something like this to happen. He [Paiva] really wanted to kill me and what saved me was my cellphone, which shattered inside my ear and I had to get stitches," dos Santos explained.

"But it was the cellphone that protected me from the blow."

Props to the manager here. He went down and who among us wouldn’t when getting blindsided with a shovel, but he doesn’t go completely unconscious.

Whether the phone helped or not, absorbing a shovel to the head the way he did is pretty remarkable.