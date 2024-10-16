Angel Reese Fires Back At Criticism Of 'Nice Body' And Outfits

Angel Reese, once again, has found herself embroiled in a completely unnecessary feud.

The Chicago Sky rookie and former LSU star is no stranger to controversy. In fact, she seems to love to invite it.

One of her most famous moments was when she claimed people sexualize her. It was a very troubling claim, but also confusing given the fact she's posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and her Instagram features plenty of bikini content.

Well, she's now ratcheted things up a notch after firing back over a claim about not knowing what to do with her "nice body."

Angel Reese responds to criticism about her outfits and brand

Footage and videos recently went mega-viral that appeared to show Reese doing some kind of shoot wearing lingerie. To be clear, she hasn't promoted the shoot on her X or Instagram as far as I can find, and it's unclear what the origin of the content is.

However, the tweet that sparked it going viral has more than four million views, and there's also a video circulating on X.

Seemingly in response to the attention on Reese and her outfits, Jelly Santos – who identifies herself on X as a morning show producer for Saucy And Friends In The Morning on Spark FM and has about 32,000 followers – tweeted, "Angel Reese acting like a girl with a nice body that don’t know what to do with it. These outfits cheapen her brand. Like she went on some other show and the outfit was so cheap and stupid. Like girl get it together man."

Reese waited a few days, but then appeared to respond Tuesday night while also making headlines for appearing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion show. She seemed to indicate the fact she was at the show meant nothing had been "cheapened" about her brand.

"i thought the brand was "cheapened"…. CRY ABOUT IT," Reese said in a now-viral tweet.

Once again, Reese is getting into the mud for no reason at all. Why is this necessary? Why does she feel the need to stir up completely unnecessary distractions?

Jelly Santos questioned her outfits - which is her right - and instead of ignoring it and focusing on what matters, Reese hopped on X to seemingly directly respond without tagging her.

Also, is Reese still claiming people are sexualizing her or as she moved past that phase now that she's at fashion shows and posting….interesting outfits on Instagram?

Angel Reese has the chance to build something incredible in the WNBA and have a massive brand. That should be the sole focus. Instead, she's busy sniping at people on social media criticizing the way she dresses. Talk trash on X isn't going to get anyone paid. Winning on the court will get her paid. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.