Andrew Garfield: Sex Scene With Florence Pugh Went 'Further' Than Intended, Some On Closed Set Looked Away

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh really got into character for their new movie We Live in Time. They were so deep into their characters that they didn't hear the director say cut.

Because of that, the two took their sex scene "further" than they were supposed to and made those on the closed set uncomfortable. Garfield discussed the first take of the passionate love scene that got away from them during a visit to the cultural center 92NY.

"The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it," he explains. "And we get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe. And we’re just kinda like, 'Okay, we’ll just go into the next thing, we’ll let this progress, and we’ll just carry on.'"

As they let it progress, they made the camera and boom operators uncomfortable. To the point that at least one of them had to turn away from what was going down.

"At a certain point, both of us, we’re both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take,'" Garfield continued.

"I look up, and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side, and he’s turned into the wall."

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh took an intense sex scene further than it was intended

I think it's safe to say that Garfield knows what he's doing here. The sex scenes are so intense in this movie that you'll have no choice but to see it.

The actors themselves got caught up in it and took things a little too far.

If that doesn't sell a few extra tickets, I don’t know what does. I'm sure Pugh would like everyone to know that the movie is more than sex scenes between the two of them, but that's not how you sell a product.

Everyone already knows that it's not one sex scene after the other.

However, when you hear that the folks on a closed set had to turn away, you're slightly more intrigued to find out what was going on, and you might just take the time to see the movie.

Let's face it, no matter how hard some try to deny it, sex still sells.