Ana de Armas Is Dating Cuban Dictator's Stepson

Ana de Armas is officially off the market after being spotted on what is being described as a romantic stroll in Madrid with a younger man a few days ago.

Her latest relationship is an interesting one, to say the least, and has the 36-year-old actress receiving some backlash because of it. The kind that causes one to restrict comments on social media.

After dating Ben Affleck and Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, de Armas has apparently decided to dip her toes into politics. And by dip her toes I mean she's dating the stepson of a dictator.

The 26-year-old she was spotted with in Madrid is Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. An interesting choice for someone who left Cuba at 18.

Ana de Armas was spotted in Madrid with the Cuban President's stepson

Needless to say that people aren’t happy with de Armas. That's the reason, according to the Daily Mail, that she's had to limit the comments on social media.

And she thought there was heat on her when she dated Ben Affleck.

The heat has been cranked way up. Understandably, folks want to know why someone who could date anyone is dating the Cuban President's stepson.

I get it and the critics have every right to go after Ana de Armas here. This, on paper, doesn’t look like a relationship you can support and there's a good chance it isn't one you want to support.

But there's also a chance, albeit a very small one, that de Armas thinks she can fix the stepson. Help him see the errors in the way his stepfather is running Cuba and help turn things around for the people.

I'm not saying I would bet on that or anything, but I think we need to see how this one plays out a little before we all completely write her off.