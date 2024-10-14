America's Hottest Cop Danielly De Andrade Sips Bourbon To Support Cops, Ivanka Stops By & The Cowboys Puker

Weekend recap

Golf went great this weekend. 21 teams showed up for a benefit for my high school baseball program in Brookville, OH. My uncle, 64, can still hammer a golf ball. My dad, 69, hit some massive drives that he wasn't expecting to hit and my brother, who isn't a golfer, had a couple of birdie putts for the team. We finished -8 (-18 won it) which was quite an accomplishment because my uncle thought EVEN for us would've been solid. You're damn right I was triggered by him predicting we'd finish EVEN. I took it personally.

We went into the one public bar in my hometown to grab pizza after golf and they didn't have a single bar TV on the Ohio State game. I had to ask the bartender to turn it on. There was ZERO TV sound or a jukebox playing. No sound. 25 years ago, the place would've had 100 people there watching the Ohio State game and raising hell. When we left, there were 6 or 7 people there sitting in silence. The world sure has changed.

I watched the Ohio State game with my dad. 10 years ago, we would've flown to Eugene for that game. Saturday night, by the end, I could barely keep my eyes open for that two-minute drive out of Ryan Day's team. They sure let a bunch of time run off that clock, right?

It doesn't look like the NIL money means Ohio State bought a better defense. Those defensive backs shouldn't get paid this week. The same goes for the front four. There is no way the Oregon offensive line is that dominant. No chance.

I'm so glad, financially and mentally, that I don't travel to games with my dad these days. The flight home after that $2,000 weekend would've been miserable. I remember years ago going to Dallas with my dad to see the Bengals play and buying expensive seats only to see the Bengals get STOMPED. It was 28-0 in the 3rd quarter. Pure misery.

- Shawn in Canby, OR went fishing before OSU-Oregon

Chasing salmon this morning before Ducks vs Bucks

- Jess in Alabama writes:

Did you enjoy Cris Collingsworth calling Dexter Lawerence II "Sexy Dexy"? He & Mike Tirico are great.

Thanks for all you do!

Kinsey:

To be completely honest, there was so little action in that game that I pretty much zoned out, but I did hear the "Sexy Dexy" mention. The good news for viewers is that Collinsworth couldn't zero in on one player to ogle over. He had moments with Burrow, Tee Higgins and a little bit with Chase, but overall, this was a game that nobody will remember in Sunday Night Football history.

As for Tirico, he's just been fantastic for NBC. Steady. Doesn't make headlines. Goes about his business. He's great in that Sunday spot.

- Dawgs fan Sam L. checks in after his Dawgs beat Miss. St.:

I'm traveling again. So here some pics of the last few weeks. Of course, you are invited to come and visit when we have a home game next November......

Business travel: Bluestone Grill at a Hilton in Durham NC. Pulled Pork was good. Brisket was half moist and dry on the slices. They gave Bama white sauce, and worked with the Pork more than the brisket.

Bubba Brews on Lake Noris in Tennessee. Brisket was dry, the beans were canned, and the cole slaw was dry.

End Zone - Liverpool NY..... Since we're so close to Buffalo... Wings had good size and flavorful sauce.

Dinosaur BBQ - Syracuse.... I wrongly took the sweet Apple beer. It was a great taste, but not a pairing for oak/hickory smoked meat. Brisket was half stringy dry, and moist break apart. Pulled pork was clumpy but smothered in sauce. Yankees could not call it collards, so it was "Simmered Greens". Don't matter, still was nice. Mac/Cheese was bland other than the black pepper spicing, and that was fun. Still will go there, but they need to come south to take some courses.

Oh, the cornbread was sugar sweet. Sweet cornbread is against all that is Holy.



I will fight you on this. And I will win. Always.

Indians vs. Guardians

- My golf carter Wes G. in Augusta, GA checks in:

It's a shame that all of the sports reporters can't spell Indians correctly!

Kinsey:

I hear you. I've been using Indians and not a single person has said they're going to cancel me.

An update from the Johnson City crew after Hurricane Helene

- Galen in JCTN emails:

Jeff M asked for an update on the JCTN Gang so I thought I'd respond. I have been in touch with all our guys via an email chain and everyone is ok with minor damage here and there. We are all amazed at the devastation in our beautiful area and the resiliency of the people.

While the worst damage was on the other side of the mountains in Western North Carolina, our region had some areas that also received catastrophic damage. The Nolichucky River was the main culprit for the vast amount of flooding, destruction, and loss of life. Nolichucky is a Cherokee Indian name meaning "dangerous waters" or "river of death." It basically wiped out the communities of Embreeville and Bumpass Cove and caused consequential damage to many others. Most of this damage is within a 15 minute drive from my home, but by the grace of God, we were spared.

The Nolichucky destroyed a major hospital in the town of Erwin and the Doe River gutted a beloved small classification athletic powerhouse, Hampton High School. Pictures of the devastation still startle me as I have been in most of these areas throughout the years and now don't even recognize many of them. Of course, main stream media has packed up and left the region and moved on to the next "disaster du jour."

While I'm on the subject of Johnson City, Tennessee (yes, of Wagon Wheel fame) I want to clear up a bone of contention with that song. First released by Old Crow Medicine Show and then popularized by Darius Rucker, it has the lyrics of "caught a trucker out of Philly, had a nice long toke, but he's a'heading WEST from the Cumberland Gap to Johnson City, Tennessee." Far be it for me, a humble retired educator/coach/lawn care business owner to call out the famous lyricist Bob Dylan, but ol' Bob needs to be corrected on his geography. You head "EAST from the Cumberland Gap to Johnson City, Tennessee!"

Detroit Tigers and their payroll

- Tom E. writes:

Really enjoy what you do with Screencaps and TNML, the community of readers who participate is amazing. I read a ton, and your stuff is on my daily list. I constantly look for interesting stuff that has data in it, that can help me communicate how data is a part of every business and everyone's life at this point. Baseball and sports in general are always a rich source of stories and data. Detroit and their payroll were super interesting to me, especially when juxtaposed to research that Dan Pink outlines in his book "Drive" where he notes that after a certain point pay is not a motivator, and detracts at certain levels.

I found a study about pay and stats in the NBA from 2014, and it noted the opposite, the higher the pay the better the stats. I dont have, nor have I found the hard data to really prove one way or another. I just anecdoteally think that there are a lot of players who drop off after that "big" contract, but wondering if you have ever done a deep dive into this, or anyone at Outkick? It seems like salaries have gone crazy, but wonder if the athletes have really kept pace. It's such an interesting thing, what motivates people to excellence, I dont think it is payroll, but that is easy to measure and therefore gets the attention.

The Tragically Hip documentary

- Roger VB writes:

Thanks for the tip on the Hip! Very good series.

I live outside Rochester NY so they definitely spilled into our music consciousness.



Funny thing is, I still hear them on the "radio" almost every day. The Sirius XM channel I spend half my time listening to is The NHL channel 91. About every third bumper song after a commercial break is a Hip song. In the slow summer months, the hosts will also go on long tangents about various Hip shows they saw. You can really feel the pain in their voices talking about how Gord died and it’s all over.



Thanks for all you do, Joe!

Patio life in the fall

- Glyn C. checks in:

Homebrew Bill and a reader he met through Screencaps

- Mark in Lincoln, NE writes:

Just two guys from Lincoln, NE who are now friends because of screencaps!!! Went over to Homebrew Bill’s and picked up some of his amazing pineapple homebrew!! #notsponsored

Proud to call him a new friend…thanks for best daily column in the world!

########################

And that's it for this morning. Screencaps is a little late because I had a seminar to attend this morning and it comes before Screencaps. I hope it didn't throw off the morning routine too much.

Fall is officially in the air here in northern Ohio. We're going to get a freeze this week that will kill off all of Mrs. Screencaps flowers and send us into hoodie weather. Times are a changing.

But…we're going to push on and keep rolling. Let's go have an amazing day of life and retirement for those of you heading to the golf course. Enjoy.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :