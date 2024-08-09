New Aaron Hernandez Documentary Looks Intriguing: TRAILER

A new documentary is on the way about Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was infamously convicted in 2015 of murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013. He committed suicide after receiving a sentence of life in prison without parole.

The events sent shockwaves through the NFL world, and his life story has fascinated football fans ever since. Now, FX/Hulu is taking a stab at sharing the story of his violent actions with "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez."

Teaser released for new Aaron Hernandez series.

FX describes the upcoming Hulu series about the former Patriots TE as, "The first installment of FX’s American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The 10-episode limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture."

This series looks like it's going to be awesome. As a fan of true crime and football, I've been fascinated by Aaron Hernandez like many other people.

He had the world at his fingers, a huge contract with the Patriots and yet, he still engaged in violent behavior and was convicted of murder.

To make matters even more interested, the former Patriots player was also acquitted of two other murders shortly before his suicide. It's almost hard to believe the saga of Aaron Hernandez was real.

Well, it was and we now have another documentary.

You can catch "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" starting September 17th. I'll definitely be checking it out.