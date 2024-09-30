American Hero Tim Kennedy Steps Up To Help Hurricane Relief

With people across parts of North Carolina and eastern Tennessee desperate for help, American hero Tim Kennedy of Save Our Allies decided he had no choice but to deploy assets to an area that has been ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

Originally founded to go into Afghanistan to rescue Americans, Kennedy explained to OutKick's Charly Arnolt of "OutKick The Morning" that his group's newest mission is to go serve Americans who so desperately need the assistance.

"If we’re not going to roll our sleeves up and get dirty here on our own soil, then what are we really doing here?" the former UFC fighter and Green Beret Special Forces sniper said.

"Yes, we're an overseas evacuation recovery non-profit. That is what we're good at. But if we can't leverage those same tools here at our home in the United States, then I don't know what we're doing.



"So, yes, we are in North Carolina. We are doing our best to get as many people out as we possibly can. Get humanitarian aid to the front lines. The devastation is indescribable."

According to Fox Weather reports, at least 107 people are now confirmed dead across six states - Florida, Georgia, South Carolina , North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee – while 2.1 million remain without power.

"People are desperate for help, and we are pushing to get it to them," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said over the weekend. "A massive effort. Many people are cut off because roads are impassible. They don’t have power or communications. Please know that we are sending resources and coordinating closely with local governments, first responders, state and federal partners, and volunteer organizations to help those impacted by this tragic storm."

Help people affected by the Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. Go to redcross.org/foxforward